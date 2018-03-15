On the Record
Albany County Detention Center

TUESDAY

Robert Nelson, 50, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.

Jeremy Filipiak, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court) and speeding.

Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.

Police calls

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

TUESDAY

1:08 p.m., Eighth and Garfield, accident.

5:16 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, trespassing.

5:35 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, accident.

WEDNESDAY

1:01 a.m., 1500 block of Shields, burglary.

6:48 a.m., 1900 block of North Banner, possible domestic disturbance.

Sheriff’s calls

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

TUESDAY

12:48 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, trespassing.

3:23 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.

11:08 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.

