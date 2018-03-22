Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Bridger Rardin, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Nancy Church, 69, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, theft of services, failure to maintain insurance, a hit and run and having no registration.
SATURDAY
Raymond Glas, 19, Oak Forest, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Dillon Deimling, 31, Gillette, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Rudi Haskins, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
Brian Sutler, 30, Laramie, was arrested on two warrants and on suspicion of driving while under suspension.
Matthew McOmie, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
MONDAY
Shane Kupilik, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense and speeding.
Aubrea Stewart, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Veniegas, 41, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Floyd Medina, 62, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense and having no registration light.
TUESDAY
Wesly Willow, 29, Cheyenne, was on a parole and probation hold.
David Hardy, 59, Rawlins, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Jerry Romero, 41, Rock Springs, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
John Myers, 47, Oregon, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Connor Saxon, 22, South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, speeding and eluding.
Gilberto Valenzuela, 29, Utah, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Ethan Thao, 39, California, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Valentin Dominguez-Noyola, 42, California, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Dora Romero, 36, Casper, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Amy Wilson, 42, Utah, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
WEDNESDAY
James Burgy, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Gunther, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a red light violation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:17 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, trespassing.
12:42 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, theft.
2:14 p.m., 15th and Grand, hit and run.
3:35 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, hit and run.
8:05 p.m., 300 block of North Hodgeman, possible domestic disturbance.
9:22 p.m., 100 block of Grand, theft.
9:36 p.m., 200 block of South First, hit and run.
SATURDAY
12:56 p.m., 400 block of South 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
1:14 p.m., 1200 block of South Fourth, trespassing.
6 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, burglary.
SUNDAY
12:03 a.m., 1200 block of North 17th, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
1:17 p.m., 1400 block of Canby, possible domestic disturbance.
3:44 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
3:53 p.m., 800 block of Gibbon, hit and run.
3:55 p.m., 17th and Sheridan, accident.
7:40 p.m., 1100 block of Ivinson, theft.
9:35 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
10:32 p.m., 100 block of West Curtis, accident.
MONDAY
8:06 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
9:49 a.m., 400 block of South Second, vandalism.
11:44 a.m., 500 block of South Johnson, theft.
2:19 p.m., Third and Clark, accident.
4:35 p.m., 400 block of South Ninth, vandalism.
10:53 p.m., 600 block of North Fifth, vandalism.
10:56 p.m., Hodgeman and Fremont, alleged impaired driver.
TUESDAY
11:19 a.m., 2300 block of Garfield, vandalism.
12:19 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, burglary.
3:24 p.m., 400 block of South Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
7:39 p.m., 10 block of Wyoming Highway 130, accident.
11:43 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
WEDNESDAY
12:51 a.m., Ninth and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
8:19 a.m., 1300 block of Garfield, theft.
10:20 a.m., 15th and Reynolds, accident.
10:54 a.m., 900 block of Steele, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
10:31 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, trespassing.
12:18 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft.
7:35 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
SUNDAY
9:29 a.m., 1300 block of Caryl, burglary.
2:18 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
MONDAY
7:06 a.m., 2600 block of North Banner, accident.
TUESDAY
2:51 p.m., 1900 block of West Madison, possible child abuse — neglect.
