Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Cory Dalton, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
William Salisbury, 56, Cheyenne, was serving a sentence from Circuit Court.
Keene Peck, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver.
Forest Foster, 55, Rock River, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Sydney Tigert, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — cocaine.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
12:21 p.m., 700 block of Steele, possible domestic disturbance.
1:24 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
1:30 p.m., 1200 block of Kearney, possible child abuse — neglect.
3:45 p.m., 1200 block of South Fifth, burglary.
5:30 p.m., 10th and Park, possible child abuse — neglect.
7:06 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
8:53 p.m., 700 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
1:35 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
8:20 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
3:58 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
6:03 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Charlamagne A. Belknap, 24 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $126 for speeding.
Li Yu, 44, Laramie, was fined $235 for speeding in a school zone.
Ruobing Wang, 31, Laramie, was fined $235 for speeding in a school zone.
Eric G. Herold, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Corlain S. Adams, 21, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph W. Sutcliffe, 32, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Mohammed S. Alkahtani, 37, Laramie, was fined $875, with a suspended sentence of 59 days in jail, for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Jan. 15.
Zachary T. Nun, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting/aiding an escapee and $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Katherine L. Williams, 36 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $185 for speeding in a school zone.
Logan D. Henry, 22, Joes, Colorado, was fined $165 for speeding in a school zone.
