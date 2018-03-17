Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Robert Nelson, 50, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
WEDNESDAY
Jeremy Filipiak, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court) and speeding.
Wesley Thomas, 21, Rawlins, was arrested on a warrant.
Doyle Jarnagin, 42, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Tony Rosa, 27, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
Isaac Pino, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
THURSDAY
Garces Ovalle, 40, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Dianne Riggs, 72, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of interference, eluding, reckless driving and driving on a closed road.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
1:45 p.m., 1300 block of Baker, hit and run.
1:54 p.m., 1600 block of North 15th, burglary.
2:07 p.m., 1300 block of Grand, hit and run.
4:36 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
9:32 p.m., 700 block of Reynolds, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
8:34 a.m., 1200 block of North 15th, trespassing.
4:55 p.m., 100 block of West Clark, accident.
5:12 p.m., 19th and Reynolds, accident.
5:16 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
5:18 p.m., 100 block of West Clark, accident.
5:57 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
5:58 p.m., 1300 block of Shields, accident.
6 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, accident.
6:21 p.m., 19th and Willett, accident.
6:21 p.m., 22nd and Willett, accident.
7:12 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
7:55 p.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
7:57 p.m., Ninth and Reynolds, accident.
8:25 p.m., Snowy Range and Cedar, accident.
8:49 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
7:14 a.m., Fourth and Reynolds, accident.
9:41 a.m., 2700 block of Chugwater, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
2:11 p.m., 4300 block of Welsh, burglary.
9:21 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
THURSDAY
11:54 a.m., 100 block of Brooklyn Lake, theft.
8:09 p.m., 5100 block of Skyline, trespassing.
