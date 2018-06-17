Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
John H. Schneider: 715 University Ave. No. 3
Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Edward Reidesal, 61, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a Municipal Court hold.
Daniel Snow, 42, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Grady McIntosh, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
FRIDAY
Desmond Vasquez, 32, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Mardochez Charmant, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Paul Breyfogle, 19, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Michael Gifford, 33, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of driving a commercial vehicle under the influence.
Garrett Egge, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Circuit Court), a hit and run, having no insurance, an open container violation and underage consumption of alcohol.
Joshua Anderson, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Alex Reeves, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Benjamin Vanderbark, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Jerrod Songstad, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
