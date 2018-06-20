Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Jose Romero, 59, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold/sanction.
Cory Johnson, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and aggravated assault (Circuit Court).
Floyd Medina, 62, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold (Circuit Court).
Dylan Schwitters, 24, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, an open container violation and driving without a valid driver’s license (Circuit Court).
Lisa Kohlwey, 30, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, an open container violation and interference (Circuit Court).
Brandy Pulliam, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery (Circuit Court).
TUESDAY
Brett Sherman, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance — meth, possession of a controlled substance — pills, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a parole and probation hold.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
