Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Patrick Smith, 47, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, interference (Circuit Court) and on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
12:36 p.m., 19th and Grand, accident.
1:20 p.m., 500 block of South 18th, trespassing.
2:16 p.m., 2100 block of North 16th, theft.
4:21 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
6:12 p.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run.
8:05 p.m., 100 block of South Eighth, possible domestic disturbance.
9:27 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
10:52 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
6:40 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:57 a.m., 300 block of West University, attempted burglary.
11:02 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
11:09 a.m., 2100 block of Hillside, theft.
2:06 p.m., Ninth and Lewis, hit and run.
3:31 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
4:44 p.m., 11th and Gibbon, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:21 p.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
8:57 p.m., 1300 block of North Sixth, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
4:03 a.m., 1700 block of North Banner, possible domestic disturbance.
9:32 a.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, accident.
10:38 a.m., 600 block of North Third, fight.
10:47 a.m., 1700 block of Centennial, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
7:38 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 10, burglary.
12:09 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
10:56 p.m., 3400 block of Fort Buford, reckless endangerment.
