William Higgins, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Christopher Coca, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
1:05 p.m., Laramie, area, possible narcotics possession.
4:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
9:06 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
10:02 p.m., 200 block of Custer, theft.
10:12 p.m., 400 block of University, possible domestic disturbance.
9:39 a.m., 4400 block of Crow, trespassing.
