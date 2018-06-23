LPD investigating stabbing
A Laramie man faced life-threatening injuries early Friday after he was apparently stabbed.
Terrence J. Gadlin, 30, called the Laramie Police Department at around 5 a.m. Friday from the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Parking lot saying he’d been stabbed.
Responding officers located Gadlin and stabilized his condition before transferring him to a different hospital with serious injuries. Steve Morgan, an LPD public information officer, said in a news release Gadlin’s injuries were so severe that investigators were unable to determine what happened to him. The LPD said late Friday that they could not disclose what hospital Gadlin was transferred to for his own safety and did not have any updates on his condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call 721-2526 or Crimestoppers at 742-2273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.