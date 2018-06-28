Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
John Scott, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
William Goldie, 62, Centennial, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Desmond Vasquez, 32, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
WEDNESDAY
Andrew Paniagua, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
1:31 p.m., 2100 block of Spring Creek, theft.
10:20 p.m., 900 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
8:30 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
12:22 a.m., 1900 block of Cottonwood, animal bite.
1:02 p.m., 200 block of North Third, hit and run.
4:42 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
5:25 p.m., Fourth and Canby, accident.
6:38 p.m., Third and Curtis, possible domestic disturbance.
8:04 p.m., First and Ivinson, accident.
WEDNESDAY
9:42 a.m., 700 block of South Third, theft.
10:07 a.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
4:37 p.m., 3300 block of Fort Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
9:25 a.m., 20 block of Satanka, theft.
1:04 p.m., 20 block of Wyoming Highway 130, alleged impaired driver.
