On the Record: June 6

Juvenile charged with interference
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Laramie Police Department officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of a North Third Street business, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a 15-year-old male from Laramie, under suspicion of interference with peace officer.
A person who intentionally and knowingly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a peace officer engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, the release states.
Traffic stop results in felony charge
At about 10:50 p.m. Friday, a Laramie Police Department officer observed a vehicle speeding on Grand Avenue.
After initiating a traffic stop and investigating further, the officer arrested Ronald Manuelito, 42, of Laramie, under suspicion of driving or having control of vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, according to an LDP news release. Records indicate this is the fourth arrest for Manuelito since 2010.
A person who is convicted of driving or having control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances or subsequent conviction within 10 years for a violation of this section or other law prohibiting driving while under the influence shall be guilty of a felony and fined up to $10,000, punished by imprisonment for up to two years or both.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Joshua Stoner, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, having no insurance, and interlock violation, and hit and run and careless driving.
TUESDAY
Rickey Sorenson, 59, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
1 p.m., 1700 block of Fox Ridge, theft.
2:50 p.m., Fourth and University, accident.
4:36 p.m., 1600 block of South Hackney, burglary.
5:06 p.m., 2000 block of Alsop, accident.
6:21 p.m., 1300 block of South Second, theft.
9:30 p.m., 30th and Grand, hit and run.
TUESDAY
12:21 a.m., Lincoln and Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
7:57 a.m., 900 block of Symons, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
3:11 p.m., 200 block of Roger Canyon, theft.
