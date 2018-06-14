Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Katie Isbell, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
12:56 p.m., 400 block of South Eighth, theft.
1:24 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, burglary.
2:08 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
2:22 p.m., Ninth and Boswell, accident.
2:48 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
3:14 p.m., 400 block of West Garfield, theft.
4:31 p.m., 1200 block of South Second, theft.
7:01 p.m., 1500 block of North Fourth, theft.
9:39 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
11:44 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial, accident.
TUESDAY
6:49 a.m., 1600 block of Grand, burglary.
8:38 a.m., 100 block of South Second, theft.
9:11 a.m., 300 block of West Lyons, theft.
12:06 p.m., 1000 block of North Arapaho, possible domestic disturbance.
1:17 p.m., 3600 block of Grand, theft.
6:03 p.m., 2200 block of Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
12:37 p.m., 200 block of Roger Canyon, theft.
4:29 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline, theft.
TUESDAY
12:41 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 707, accident.
WEDNESDAY
9:21 a.m., 10 block of Deer, animal bite.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Ammar H.A. Alkhamis, 23, Laramie, was fined $150 for speeding and $535 for failure to maintain insurance.
Cody L. McGinnis, 33 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $185 for driving too fast for conditions.
Jaden B. Rasmussen, 18, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Roy W. Lewallen, 72, Beaverton, Oregon, was fined $335 for speeding in a school zone.
George A. McCaffrey, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for fighting.
Mia D. Zaffarano, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Don R. Reed III, 19, Gillette, was fined $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle A. Leahy, 19, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Katelyn R. Rosier, 29, Laramie, was fined $167 for speeding in a school zone.
Brooklyn T. Wambolt, 18 at the time of the offense, Westminster, Colorado, was fined $152 for speeding.
Stephen William Hahn, 40, Laramie, was fined $226.23 for a violation involving animal nuisance.
Paul E. Spriggs, 20 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Heather A. Rose, 25, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Kendall W. Nahorniak, 27, Laramie, was fined $135 for emerging from an alley improperly.
Jacqueline L. Sizemore, 29, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Marta Gomez-Fernandez, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Seth Michael Burke, 25, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Isaac L. Heady, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance and $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher E. Busser, 19, Laramie, was fined $337 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee, $335 for falsifying proof of age and $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher T. Kiser, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Ridge C. Overholt, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Marielle L. Heiden, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Nancy G. Church, 69, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance, $375 for a hit and run involving an unattended vehicle and $1,160, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (179 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred March 16.
Alberto Gastelum, 25, Rio Rico, Arizona, was fined $355 for speeding in a school zone.
Lucas C. Fralick, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
John Z. Schneider, 20, Laramie, was fined $131 for speeding.
Matthew Austin Fermelia, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Mary J. Binion, 61 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jessica D. McGinnis-Robinson, 34, Laramie, was fined $185 for speeding in a school zone.
Kaai L. Yuen, 26, Hauula, Hawaii, was fined $155 for speeding.
Justin Warner, 19, Longmont, Colorado, was fined $123 for speeding.
Sidney E. Washington, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for speeding.
Roger John Sandoval, 33, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dax GT Galloway, 18 at the time of the offense, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Lory Layne Clymer, 44, Laramie, was fined $370 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Abbey M. George, 33, Laramie, was fined $330 for assault and battery.
Chace Corrigan, 24, Laramie, was fined $335 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Christopher W. Holowczenko, 26, Cheyenne, was fined $985, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred May 20. Holowczenko was also fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Holly LM Kennedy, 30, Laramie, was fined $335 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Sydney R. Stacy, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 60 days in jail (59 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 19.
David W. Broussard, 22, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Craig R. Pigeon, 45, Laramie, was fined $570 for possession of a controlled substance.
Dawson T. Rivera, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Harold A. Magness, 87, Laramie, was fined $137 for trespassing.
Daniel J. Lewis, 31, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas A. Cheney, 28, Essex Junction, Vermont, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Tyler A. Gilchrist, 20, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Kristina A.M. Unger, 28, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Jonathan A. Gale, 28, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Alison H. Arnold, 64, Laramie, was fined $437 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Omar Avila, 26, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was fined $127 for speeding.
Nicole J. Sims, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Malachi C. Stuart Drinnen, 18, Laramie, was fined $365 for speeding in a school zone.
Margo E. Berendsen, 28, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Glen O. Darrow III, 22, Laramie, was fined $126 for speeding.
Michael G. Loundagin, 24, Lancaster, California, was fined $335 for fighting.
Daniel Lozano, 24, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $840, with a sentence of 60 days in jail (59 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred April 5.
Floyd Medina, 62, Laramie, was fined $125 for an open container violation and $335 for public intoxication.
John S. Gilcrest, 25, Walnut Creek, California, was fined $405 for speeding in a school zone.
William F.J. Anderson, 22 at the time of the offense, Torrington, was fined $235 for improperly displaying license plates.
Ian B. Zerbe, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
David R. Perry, 66, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance and $185 for improper backing.
Jerry E. Rabidue, 76, Rock River, was fined $385 for shoplifting, $535 for shoplifting and $335 for shoplifting, all on separate dates.
Seth W. Jones, 19, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Michaela B. Rich-Mooney, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Daniel M. Heise, 23, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Jordan N. Kiser, 23, Laramie, was fined $195 for speeding in a school zone.
Taher I. Alsaihati, 30, Laramie, was fined $195 for speeding in a school zone and $137 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Robert J. Hadley, 21, Wheatland, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Kent W. Walker, 49, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Christopher L. Talbott, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sydney P. King, 23, Laramie, was fined $237 for careless driving.
Kenneth J. Demith Jr., 25, Nashville, Tennessee, was fined $875, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (30 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred May 12.
Michael W. Bland, 28, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sarah E. Needles, 45, Laramie, was fined $130 for a violation involving animal nuisance.
Zacari Lundy, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for being younger than 21 in a bar.
Chad M. Croell, 20, Laramie, was fined $337 for public intoxication.
Hernandez Andy Lopez, 18, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Bryan A. Curtis, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
