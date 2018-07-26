Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
Donald A. Vella: 954 N. McCue St., No. 116
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Matthew Melander, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and an open container violation.
TUESDAY
Daniel Cubbedge, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Danile Mauk, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of probation revocation.
William Goldie, 62, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
1:45 p.m., 600 block of Lewis, trespassing.
7:22 p.m., 800 block of North 12th, theft.
10:10 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
2:49 a.m., Pierce and Jefferson, alleged impaired driver.
TUESDAY
7:12 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, shoplifting.
9 a.m., 19th and Reynolds, theft.
10:37 a.m., 200 block of North Third, fight.
11:39 a.m., 500 block of Ivinson, accident.
12:59 p.m., 2000 block of Snowy Range, accident.
1:02 p.m., Fourth and Garfield, accident.
3:38 p.m., 300 block of South Buchanan, animal bite.
3:39 p.m., 1000 block of South Sixth, animal bite.
4:12 p.m., 100 block of Garfield, theft.
4:23 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
5:09 p.m., 2900 block of Grand, theft.
5:53 p.m., 1700 block of Rainbow, theft.
WEDNESDAY
5:23 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, hit and run.
9:15 a.m., 800 block of Grand, theft.
10:28 a.m., 700 block of Hancock, animal bite.
Sheriff’s office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
12:18 a.m., 4200 block of Soldier Springs, theft.
TUESDAY
8:23 a.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 707ae, explosives — non-criminal.
2:35 p.m., 5900 block of South View, theft.
WEDNESDAY
10:29 a.m., 40 block of East, theft.
