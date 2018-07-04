Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Nathan Rhoades, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order and having no insurance.
SUNDAY
Darrell Garcia, 20, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, speeding, having no insurance and no driver’s license.
Jesse Remmerde, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and vandalism.
Lucas Medina, 34, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, hit and run and a traffic violation.
Anthony Skinner, 41, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of strangulation.
MONDAY
Katherine Matthews, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court and on suspicion of conspiracy.
Randy Webb, 62, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — third offense, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
Christina Thomas, 49, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a drug court sanction.
Darin Gaffield, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — third offense and conspiracy.
Malisa Shandy, 54, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance — third offense and conspiracy.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:50 a.m., 600 block of Grand, hit and run.
11:54 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
3:33 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, hit and run.
6:15 p.m., 1700 block of Kearney, animal bite.
10:01 p.m., Second and Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
10:05 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
SATURDAY
12:52 a.m., McCue, and Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
1:39 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
2:05 a.m., 100 block of North Cedar, alleged impaired driver.
10:30 a.m., 200 block of South Second, vandalism.
10:56 a.m., 500 block of North Eighth, vandalism.
12:18 p.m., Ninth and Fremont, theft.
3:32 p.m., 600 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
4:27 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
4:50 p.m., 1300 block of North McCue, accident.
4:51 p.m., 600 block of Fremont, animal bite.
6:26 p.m., 1000 block of North 22nd, fight.
SUNDAY
7:03 a.m., 200 block of Custer, theft.
10:24 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
3:50 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
6:16 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
1:28 a.m., 1000 block of North 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
7:10 a.m., 200 block of Harney, vandalism.
7:43 a.m., 7000 block of Building, vandalism.
8:47 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
9:43 a.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, animal bite.
12:06 p.m., 1500 block of Kearney, theft.
1:16 p.m., 400 block of North Third, theft.
1:46 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
3:22 p.m., 1300 block of North Third, vandalism.
3:59 p.m., 1600 block of West Monroe, vandalism.
4:17 p.m., 200 block of North Lincoln, theft.
7:33 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
TUESDAY
9:16 a.m., 200 block of North Third, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:36 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft.
SATURDAY
3:33 p.m., 400 block of Dale Creek, trespassing.
4:54 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
SUNDAY
9:56 p.m., 50 block of Hornsby, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
4:39 p.m., 4100 block of Fort Buford, animal bite.
4:39 p.m., 500 block of Blair Wallis, animal bite.
9:46 p.m., 3000 block of Sage, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
7:35 a.m., 400 block of North Pierce, animal bite.
10:31 a.m., 2600 block of Howe, littering.
