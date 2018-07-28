Cheyenne man arrested for felony vandalism
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched at about 12:44 a.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of North Frontera for the initial report of a domestic disturbance, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, Tony Curtis Brown Jr., a 26-year-old from Cheyenne, was arrested and charged with simple assault and felony property destruction and defacement, commonly referred to as vandalism.
Bond has not been set yet for Brown, and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
A person is guilty of property destruction and defacement if he knowingly defaces, injures or destroys property of another without the owner’s consent.
Property destruction and defacement is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is $1,000 or more.
A person is guilty of simple assault if, having the present ability to do so, he unlawfully attempts to cause bodily injury to another.
Simple assault is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $750.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Derrick Smith, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
James Brandon, 59, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and not wearing a seatbelt.
Jacob Gomez, 25, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and not wearing a seatbelt.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:47 a.m., 1500 block of Palmer, vandalism.
11:47 a.m., 200 block of North Third, fight.
1:35 p.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
2:18 p.m., 2600 block of Riverside, animal bite.
3:26 p.m., 300 block of North Eighth, vandalism.
5:42 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — paraphernalia.
7 p.m., 2100 block of Carrington, littering.
10:01 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
FRIDAY
7:52 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, theft.
8:41 a.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, burglary.
9:01 a.m., 100 block of North Sixth, burglary.
