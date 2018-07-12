Laramie resident arrested for domestic battery, false imprisonment
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 7 p.m. Friday to the 900 Block of North McCue for the report of a physical domestic, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, James E. Buchanan Jr., a 34-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. At this time, Buchanan’s bond has been set at $1,000 and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
A person is guilty of false imprisonment if he or she knowingly and unlawfully restrains another so as to interfere substantially with his or her liberty.
False imprisonment is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
A household member is guilty of domestic battery if he or she knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury to another household member by use of physical force.
Domestic battery is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if within the previous 10 years, the person has been convicted of domestic battery two or more times or has been convicted of domestic battery and any similar offense against another household member.
Female arrested for burglary
Laramie Police Department officers responded July 3 and July 4 to the 200 block of Baker Street for reports each day of a burglary, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officers’ investigations, Cassidy Harper, a 20-year-old female from California, was arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing. Harper remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center on a $500 bond.
A person is guilty of burglary if, without authority, he or she enters or remains in a building, occupied structure or vehicle, or separately secured or occupied portion thereof, with intent to commit theft or a felony therein.
Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up tp $10,000 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
James Buchanan, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and false imprisonment.
Krista Foster, 30, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
Ashley McDowell, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
John Smith, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and public intoxication.
Ashley Goosman, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of shoplifting.
SUNDAY
Vladimir Datsko, 54, Pennsylvania, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
David Broussard, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeramie LeBlanc, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angelo Flores, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Chris Nesius, 37, Wheatland, was arrested on a warrant from Crook County.
MONDAY
Robert Rust, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
Kent Reim, 55, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
TUESDAY
Eliazar Valladares, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
WEDNESDAY
Gene Thompson, 56, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Johnathan Smith, 34, West Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct — inciting.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
JULY 5
1:02 p.m., 500 block of Grand, theft.
4:50 p.m., 600 block of South Spruce, trespassing.
5:12 p.m., 1000 block of South Sixth, hit and run.
10:17 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, fight.
10:29 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
FRIDAY
10:28 a.m., 500 block of South 18th, accident.
1:23 p.m., 2600 block of Garfield, accident.
4:27 p.m., 1300 block of North Sixth, theft.
5:27 p.m., Third and Kearney, accident.
6:35 p.m., 600 block of Curtis, fireworks.
7:01 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
2:11 a.m., 400 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
8:40 a.m., Cedar and Garfield, possible domestic disturbance.
10:28 a.m., 2900 block of Grand, theft.
12:02 p.m., 500 block of South Hayes, hit and run.
12:43 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
1:01 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
1:24 p.m., 300 block of South 21st, accident.
SUNDAY
6:04 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
MONDAY
2:02 a.m., 1300 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
11:01 a.m., 200 block of North 30th, theft.
12:59 p.m., 2000 block of North 16th, theft.
1:48 p.m., 30th and Grand, hit and run.
2:25 p.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
3 p.m., 300 block of North Second, burglary.
4 p.m., 1000 block of Flint, theft.
4:33 p.m., 15th and Sheridan, accident.
5:51 p.m., 2200 block of Sweetwater, animal bite.
TUESDAY
9:05 a.m., 100 block of North Third, vandalism.
10:09 a.m., 1400 block of Industry, burglary.
10:30 a.m., 15th and Palmer, fireworks.
10:49 a.m., 700 block of Evans, animal bite.
12:58 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
9:43 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
WEDNESDAY
2:20 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
9:57 a.m., 1400 block of Arnold, possible computer crimes.
10:15 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial, trespassing.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
JULY 4
8:39 p.m., 600 block of Forest Service Road 700, possible domestic disturbances.
JULY 5
6:17 a.m., 3400 block of Wyoming Highway 230, dead body found — natural causes.
FRIDAY
2:59 p.m., Grand and Pilot Peak, accident.
3:45 p.m., 900 block of Asphalt, littering.
5:20 p.m., 1900 block of Tunnel, accident.
SUNDAY
5:06 p.m., 10 block of Broken Bridge, accident.
MONDAY
11:10 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
7:46 p.m., 400 block of North Pierce, possible domestic disturbance.
10:55 p.m., 20 block of Ridge, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
1:05 p.m., 4500 block of Mockingbird, theft.
WEDNESDAY
2:06 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — paraphernalia.
