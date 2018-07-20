Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
Courtney D. Waddell: 2852 Riverside Drive
Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Christopher Broderick, 41, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Danile Mauk, 36, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
THURSDAY
Jacob Evans, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
2:46 p.m., 400 block of West Fremont, vandalism.
3:57 p.m., 100 block of Ord, theft.
8:19 p.m., 600 block of South Pine, animal bite.
11:39 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, burglary.
THURSDAY
2:23 a.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, possible domestic disturbance.
8:50 a.m., 3900 block of Beech, littering.
9:12 a.m., Third and Fremont, accident.
9:35 a.m., 2100 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
11:23 a.m., 400 block of Herrick, trespassing.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, 20 fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Carrie E. Olsen, 36, Hanna, was fined $131 for speeding.
Liem T. Phan, 27, Oklahoma City, was fined $131 for speeding.
Jason L. Lott, 40, Arvada, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Latina M. Carr, 22, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Richard E. Waugh, 78, Lakewood, Colorado, was fined $131 for speeding.
Mason E. Madden, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Margo E. Berendsen, 48, Laramie, was fined $365 for speeding in a school zone.
Hannah G. Clark, 19, Cheyenne, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Joshua L. Anderson, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Logan J. Medina, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for careless driving.
Benjamin J. Vandenbark, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Alan C. Vazqueztell, 33, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dale L. Hansen, 58, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Kristy L. Isaak, 40, Laramie, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Kathleen W. Carlton, 68, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jeremy Vandivner, 25, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Lyle J. Reyos, 29 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Elisha M. Woicik, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Alex M. Reeves, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $337 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jose Santos Gervacio Zamorano, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Timothy R. Morton, 44, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Regan M. Odonnell-Smith, 21, Milliken, Colorado, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Matthew R. Cronin, 26, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Joshua M. Kershner, 23, Hastings, Nebraska, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Megan R. Stewart, 32, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Cody Lee Castle, 43, Laramie, was fined $375 for a hit and run involving an unattended vehicle.
Dana Rae Oder, 37 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $535 for shoplifting.
Dillon L. Hartranft, 20, Laramie, was fined $137 for speeding and $245 for a second count of speeding.
Amirkhizi S. Alireza, 59, Laramie, was fined $135 for disorderly conduct — language.
Edward Lewis Riedesel Jr., 61, Laramie, was fined $690, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (150 days suspended) for driving under the influence and $285 for failure to maintain insurance. The offenses occurred May 12.
Kenneth Martinez, 56, Laramie, was fined $435 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Matthew W. Shaffer, 27, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Holly A. Tolibas, 42, Redondo Beach, California, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Joseph M. Painter, 24, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Katherine L. Becker, 43, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield from a private road.
Gary J. McQuade, 75, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding in a school zone.
Jarred C. Hurst, 20, Laramie, was fined $137 for a violent animal nuisance violation.
Jesse R. Remmerde, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Ashton M. Rogers, 26, Laramie, was fined $245 for speeding.
Hailey C. Hanes, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Devynn M. Duffy, 23 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates, $530 for failure to maintain insurance and $130 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jace R. Terfehr, 23 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for disorderly conduct.
Dylan M. Larson, 23, Laramie, was fined $469.35 for damaging property.
Daniel V. Gunther, 25, Laramie, was fined $935, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred March 21.
Christina Macias, 31, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Kristina M. Villeneuve, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $285 for shoplifting.
Andrew D. Rutland, 31, Laramie, was fined $285 for shoplifting.
William J. Higgins, 29, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Cory M. Blankenship, 28, Anchorage, Alaska, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob C. Beckett, 21, Gillette, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Elegio Sena, 65, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
