Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Marcella Kluz, 51, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffrey Hansen, 41, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Matthew Melander, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
12:25 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
12:34 p.m., Second and Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
2:28 p.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
2:47 p.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
5:48 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
8:16 p.m., 3600 block of Grand, accident.
8:54 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
6:27 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, theft.
WEDNESDAY
12:20 a.m., 1400 block of Sybille, possible domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.