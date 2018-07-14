Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:47 a.m., 400 block of North Third, accident.
1:29 p.m., 1500 block of North Pierce, theft.
2:59 p.m., 2100 block of North Ninth, hit and run.
4:20 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
10:32 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, vandalism.
11:35 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
7:31 a.m., 22nd and Spring Creek, accident.
9:57 a.m., 2200 block of North Ninth, theft.
10:18 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
5:11 p.m., Regency and Grand, accident.
8:11 p.m., 500 block of Regency, hit and run.
FRIDAY
12:32 a.m., 100 block of Garfield, possible resisting arrest/interference.
1:44 a.m., Third and Boswell, alleged impaired driver.
2:01 a.m., 400 block of North Third, alleged impaired driver.
2:06 a.m., Third and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
7:55 a.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
7:58 a.m., 300 block of South Third, trespassing.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
12:22 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, vandalism.
2:57 p.m., 200 block of Katie Canyon, theft.
4:45 p.m., 2900 block of Larkspur, burglary.
10:18 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
9:58 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
2:27 p.m., 50 block of Hornsby, vandalism.
5:32 p.m., Grand and Pilot Peak, accident.
8:22 p.m., 10 block of Blair Wallis, burglary.
FRIDAY
4:22 a.m., 10 block of Dalles, accident.
