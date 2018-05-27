At about 3 p.m. Friday, Laramie Police Department officers were alerted by a concerned husband that his wife was being kept against her will and threatened by unknown persons, according to a news release. As officers investigated the situation, it was discovered the wife was safe and unharmed but was also being duped by scammers through a complicated story of unanswered jury duty. This multi-pronged scam involved an unexpected phone call from a scammer to a woman claiming to be from the local courts while at the same time engaging her husband in a false hostage narrative. The complex scenario involved spoofing cellphone number to make the husband think the call was coming from his wife’s phone, use of pre-paid debit cards and inducing the victim to pay more than once by telling victims the original cards didn’t work properly, the release states. Residents are reminded law enforcement agencies are publicizing this scam so more people do not to fall for it. Those who receive one of these calls in Albany County and are unsure are asked to hang up and call the non-emergency dispatch number at 721-2526.
