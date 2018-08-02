Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Jared Bell, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Sage McGinley, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Loren Neztsosie, 44, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Stephen Mott, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
12:10 p.m., 1500 block of Person, theft.
2:49 p.m., 800 block of South 22nd, theft.
2:57 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, accident.
7:54 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial, vandalism.
9:06 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
10:28 p.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
11 p.m., 10th and Russell, accident.
WEDNESDAY
12:45 a.m., 300 block of North Seventh, computer crimes.
10:51 a.m., 1500 block of Symons, burglary.
