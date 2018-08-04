Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Pryce Taylor, 55, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and improper backing.
Chelsea Begay, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY
Jamie Williams, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation and failure to maintain a lane.
Trey Brown, 25, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Dustin Swinford, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
1:48 p.m., 1400 block of Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
2:07 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, burglary.
4:48 p.m., 1500 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
5:11 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — paraphernalia.
10:52 p.m., 22nd and Armory, alleged impaired driver.
FRIDAY
3:11 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
6:04 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
10:10 a.m., 2000 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
10:25 a.m., Fifth and Ivinson, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
12:53 p.m., 400 block of Douglas Creek, theft.
FRIDAY
8:47 a.m., 100 block of Wild Horse Ranch, accident.
9:07 a.m., 20 block of Ridge, trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.