Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Robert Singles, 48, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SATURDAY
Mary Cisneros, 51, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Allison Moeller, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alexander Cooley, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of use of a controlled substance.
Samantha Horton, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and use of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
Mullen Graham, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Michael Welty, 37, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:34 a.m., Third and Soldier Springs, accident.
1:16 p.m., 1500 block of South Palomino.
7:06 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
9:13 p.m., Third and Grand, resisting arrest.
10:25 p.m., 300 block of West Grand, alleged impaired driver.
SATURDAY
2:14 a.m., 300 block of South Ninth, alleged impaired driver.
8:36 a.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
9:20 a.m., 700 block of Canby, vandalism.
10:29 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
11:20 a.m., 200 block of North Taylor, burglary.
4:32 p.m., 1400 block of Industry, burglary.
6:09 p.m., 800 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
11:37 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
11:54 p.m., 30th and Garfield, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SUNDAY
2:15 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
2:34 a.m., 500 block of South 13th, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
10:58 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
2:26 p.m., 1400 block of Industry, burglary.
5:04 p.m., 1400 block of Industry, burglary.
5:10 p.m., 1900 block of Sheridan, accident.
8:31 p.m., 1200 block of South 17th, theft.
MONDAY
7:58 a.m., 500 block of Reynolds, theft.
10:10 a.m., 2100 block of West Polk, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:25 a.m., 800 block of Skyline, animal bite.
12:16 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service 713ea, accident.
2:01 p.m., 10 block of Buffalo Commons, possible assault and battery.
SATURDAY
11:30 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
12:44 p.m., 10 block of Brubaker, accident.
7:32 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
