Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Nicholas Rierson, 27, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY
Matthew Melander, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Samantha Valdez, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Emily Deines, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Chase Hunnel, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
1:40 p.m., 200 block of South Johnson, theft.
2:39 p.m., 400 block of South 21st, accident.
4:03 p.m., 300 block of North Pierce, accident.
4:09 p.m., 700 block of Snowy Range, accident.
4:15 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
4:28 p.m., 2100 block of Sheridan, animal bite.
4:33 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
5:01 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
5:28 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, burglary.
5:36 p.m., Third and Baker, accident.
5:56 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
7:58 p.m., Seventh and Garfield, accident.
WEDNESDAY
12:27 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
10:44 a.m., 600 block of Grand, accident.
11:37 a.m., 200 block of North Railroad, animal bite.
12:04 p.m., 1400 block of North Fifth, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:26 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, accident.
1:11 p.m., 2500 block of West Jefferson, animal bite.
1:39 p.m., 1300 block of North Seventh, possible identity theft.
2:02 p.m., 1400 block of Industry, burglary.
3:34 p.m., 1500 block of North Fourth, theft.
7:54 p.m., 700 block of North Third, accident.
9:53 p.m., 3600 block of Grand, accident.
THURSDAY
4:02 p.m., 1500 block of Grand, theft.
4:20 p.m., Fourth and Russell, accident.
5:21 p.m., Corthell and Hillside, accident.
8:51 p.m., 200 block of South Third, theft.
9:41 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
FRIDAY
12:03 a.m., Adams and Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
1:59 a.m., 2900 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
2:08 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
7:53 a.m., Third and Grand, accident.
10:31 a.m., 300 block of South 23rd, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
5:03 p.m., 100 block of Ryff, burglary.
6:53 p.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:52 p.m., 10 block of Grizzly Ranch, dead body found — natural causes.
THURSDAY
6:17 p.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, possible domestic disturbance.
