Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
Shauna Hakala, 34, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
MONDAY
Gerald Gowdy, 81, Woods Landing, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
William Sylvester, 58, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Peggy Sylvester, 52, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Charles Martin, 58, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
1:04 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
1:21 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, vandalism.
1:28 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, vandalism.
3:14 p.m., 500 block of North Third, vandalism.
3:19 p.m., 2200 block of South 15th, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5 p.m., 2200 block of Reynolds, accident.
5:38 p.m., Third and Soldier Springs, accident.
10:50 p.m., 300 block of South Johnson, alleged impaired driver.
TUESDAY
8:36 a.m., 3200 block of Grand, accident.
