Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Jared Bell, 24, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Tony Brown, 25, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Glen Crabtree, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding and having no valid driver’s license.
SATURDAY
David Zimmerman, 67, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Shane Meade, 26, West Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
Dalton Proud, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ara Scott, 27, West Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
Hunter Deaton, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to stop at a flashing red light.
Michael Werkeiser, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
Athena Levengood, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Floyd Fournier, 53, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Austin Burley, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kristina Lang, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
Amanda Vinson, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Richard Fink, 59, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
FRIDAY
12:15 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
7:56 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
10:23 p.m., 3500 block of South Third, vandalism.
10:25 p.m., First and Kearney, theft.
11:36 p.m., Ninth and Kearney, alleged impaired driver.
SATURDAY
12:54 a.m., 15th and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
1:02 a.m., Third and University, alleged impaired driver.
2:37 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
11:39 a.m., 900 block of Russell, animal bite.
2:21 p.m., Third and Garfield, accident.
3:48 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
4:23 p.m., 500 block of North Third, alleged impaired driver.
5:13 p.m., 200 block of North 30th, accident.
6 p.m. Forest Service roads 517 and 513, accident.
SUNDAY
12:09 a.m., 200 block of South First, fight.
2:05 a.m., Third and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
10:56 a.m., 30th and Grand, theft.
2:46 p.m., 200 block of North Railroad, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
9:31 a.m., Buchanan and Snowy Range Road, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
2:48 p.m., 60 block of Hornsby, computer crimes.
8:57 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
9:23 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 723, accident.
