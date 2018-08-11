Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Nathaniel Hall, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a probation violation.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
12:14 p.m., Sixth and Skyline, burglary.
2:32 p.m., 1000 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
6:25 p.m., 1600 block of Steele, animal bite.
9:26 p.m., 15th and Boswell, burglary.
FRIDAY
9:16 a.m., 1400 block of Renshaw, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
9:57 a.m., 2900 block of Fort Sanders, vandalism.
THURSDAY
10:40 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, fight.
7:03 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, burglary.
11:20 p.m., 10 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
