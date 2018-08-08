Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Thomas McCaulley, 43, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
Aaron Van Beek, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion driving under the influence and an open container violation.
SUNDAY
Grady McIntosh, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Anthony Rodriguez, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct — noise and underage consumption of alcohol.
Levi Mann, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct — noise.
Tracie Lyons, 39, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Kelso, 25, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Clayton Wickham, 23, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Scott Brassfield, 48, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
MONDAY
Vickie Bruce, 62, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Timothy Coleman, 47, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference and domestic battery.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:21 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
4:08 p.m., 1900 block of South 13th, theft.
5:27 p.m., 100 block of Palmer Canyon, dead body found — natural causes.
6:44 p.m., 15th and Baker, theft.
SATURDAY
12:19 a.m., Eighth and Skyline, alleged impaired driver.
4:51 a.m., 3900 block of Beech, possible domestic disturbance.
9:55 a.m., 300 block of West Clark, trespassing.
9:14 p.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
11:57 p.m., 200 block of South Second, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SUNDAY
3:47 a.m., 1600 block of Shields, fight.
8:57 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
11:52 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial, hit and run.
1:01 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
2:24 p.m., 700 block of Canby, tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
2:31 p.m., Colorado and Snowy Range, hit and run.
3:10 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, hit and run.
4:02 p.m., Fifth and Sheridan, accident.
6:55 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, fight.
6:56 p.m., Adams and Snowy Range, accident.
9:29 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, theft.
11:04 p.m., 300 block of Interstate 800, alleged impaired driver.
MONDAY
7:15 a.m., 2300 block of South Eighth, theft.
7:34 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial, hit and run.
7:49 a.m., 100 block of North Eighth, accident.
9:20 a.m., 21st and Spring Creek, animal bite.
1:08 p.m., 500 block of South Fillmore, possible domestic disturbance.
6:17 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession —marijuana.
6:33 p.m., 100 block of South Second, vandalism — graffiti.
8:30 p.m., 900 block of Fetterman, theft.
8:42 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, fireworks.
TUESDAY
8:01 a.m., 600 block of Plaza, accident.
8:38 a.m., 15th and Reynolds, animal bite.
10:20 a.m., 500 block of North 30th, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
9:31 a.m., 100 block of Lake Hattie, theft.
12:49 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
SUNDAY
10:20 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
9:58 a.m., 900 block of Boswell, trespassing.
11:27 a.m., 20 block of Wyoming Highway, theft.
7:31 p.m., 10 block of Dragonfly, possible domestic disturbance.
