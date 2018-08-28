Laramie woman arrested for child endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 9:41 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Shields Street for the report of a possible overdose victim, according to an LPD news release.
After the female suspect received medical care, she was arrested and charged with endangering children-controlled substance and felony possession of methamphetamine. At this time, her bond has not been set, and she remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Her name is not being released to protect the identity of the juvenile, the release states.
Endangering children-controlled substance is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.
Possession of methamphetamine greater than 3 grams is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years, a fine of up to $15,000 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Angelica Vasquez, 24, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Chancellor Miller, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference with an emergency call and domestic battery.
Marilyn Rundolph, 55, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Debra Breygogle, 65, Centennial, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, breach of peace, interference and assault.
William Breyfogle, 66, Centennial, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of a controlled substance into the detention facility.
SATURDAY
Jeremy Henion, 27, Wheatland, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Natalie Pacheco, 48, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
Joshua Bibler, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Larry Guajardo, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Desmin Lewis, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol, interference and resisting.
Martin Vasquez, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Joshua Thompson, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
MONDAY
Clayton Partridge, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:25 a.m., 30th and Garfield, accident.
12:09 p.m., 2500 block of West Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
2:49 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, accident.
3:32 p.m., 100 block of Grand, vandalism.
4:17 p.m., 2600 block of Coe, animal bite.
4:50 p.m., 1400 block of Grand, fight.
6:29 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
8:38 p.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, possible domestic disturbance.
9:47 p.m., 100 block of South Colorado, theft.
10:10 p.m., Third and Fremont, alleged impaired driver.
SATURDAY
9:04 a.m., Ninth and Mitchell, accident.
10:36 a.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
11:36 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense — indecent exposure/lewd conduct.
12:21 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
1:26 p.m., 800 block of North Third, accident.
4:34 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, theft.
10:13 p.m., 500 block of North 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
12:10 a.m., 700 block of Reynolds, possible domestic disturbance.
1:09 a.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
1:51 a.m., 100 block of South Third, alleged impaired driver.
2:49 a.m., 300 block of South Third, possible resisting arrest.
7:10 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, attempted burglary.
11:23 a.m., 400 block of West Sheridan, burglary.
12:06 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
12:45 p.m., 600 block of Grand, accident.
1:38 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, fight.
3:52 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
4:08 p.m., 800 block of Clark, theft.
4:23 p.m., 200 block of Grand, vandalism.
4:56 p.m., 300 block of South Fifth, theft.
5:06 p.m., 1300 block of Flint, theft.
5:39 p.m., 100 block of South Second, theft.
6:40 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort, theft.
6:51 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
MONDAY
6:06 a.m., 1500 block of North Ninth, burglary.
9:19 a.m., 500 block of Grand, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
9:23 a.m., 60 block of Ridge, trespassing.
8:09 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
9:25 p.m., Rogers Canyon and Bobcat, accident.
SUNDAY
5:41 a.m., 900 block of Baruch, trespassing.
1:35 p.m., 100 block of Vedauwoo Glen, accident.
2:24 p.m., 100 block of Vedauwoo Glen, hit and run.
MONDAY
9:44 a.m., Vista and Skyline, burglary.
