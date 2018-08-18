Cheyenne man arrested for felony possession of controlled substance
A Laramie Police Department officer on routine patrol stopped a vehicle at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of University Avenue for a license plate violation. As a result of the traffic stop and the officer’s subsequent investigation, the driver and both passengers in the vehicle were arrested, according to a news release.
The two passengers were charged with misdemeanor crimes. The driver, Joshua T. Hancock, a 31-year-old Cheyenne resident, was charged with a third-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana.
At this time, Hancock’s bond has not been set and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, is a felony punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to five years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Nicholas Trevino, 25, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Joshua Hancock, 31, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Philip Lujan, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Carpenter, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Makenzie Bennett, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and having no registration.
Quirrico Abraham, 30, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
THURSDAY
Bridger Bailey, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Ashley Goosman, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of abuse, reckless endangerment, theft of less than $1,000 and possession of a controlled substance — meth.
Jedediah Degraff, 33, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth (Circuit Court).
Jeremy Godwin, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Jordan Bullinger, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:36 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
4:09 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
4:26 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
THURSDAY
7:49 a.m., 2100 block of Garfield, possible stalking.
11:40 a.m., Glacier and Little Moon, accident.
6:01 p.m., 600 block of North 11th, accident.
10:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
FRIDAY
8:41 a.m., 1900 block of West Polk, theft.
9:45 a.m., 2900 block of Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
4:14 p.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, theft.
6:58 p.m., 3400 block of Fort Sanders, vandalism.
THURSDAY
2:35 p.m., 500 block of Pumpkin Vine, theft.
