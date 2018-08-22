Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Eric Gautsch, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jose Romero, 59, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Cameron Hopper, 24, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
TUESDAY
Johnathon Noe, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
11:40 a.m., 3200 block of Grand, accident.
2:13 p.m., 21st and Garfield, accident.
2:39 p.m., 15th and Garfield, theft.
2:44 p.m., 800 block of North 15th, burglary.
3:42 p.m., 1100 block of South Pine, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:05 p.m., 700 block of Canby, tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
5:15 p.m., 300 block of South Second, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
3:55 p.m., 10 block of Bear Creek, animal bite.
5:57 p.m., 800 block of Skyline, animal bite.
TUESDAY
9:56 a.m., 200 block of Interstate 80, theft.
