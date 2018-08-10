Colorado man arrested for felony DUI
A Laramie Police Department officers on routine patrol witnessed a traffic violation at about 11 p.m. Sunday and stopped the vehicle on South Third Street at the westbound Interstate 80 on ramp.
The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Scott D. Brassfield, a 48 year-old Colorado resident, for driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release. A check of Brassfield’s driving history showed this would be his fourth DUI arrest within 10 years, making it a felony. At this time, Brassfield’s bond has not been set and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Fourth-offense driving under the influence of alcohol is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to seven years or both.
Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Scott Brassfield, 48, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
WEDNESDAY
Zachary McCarthy, 19, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent and conspiracy to deliver.
Aaron Bonaparte, 20, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, conspiracy to deliver, having no driver’s license and speeding.
Brendan Short, 19, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent and conspiracy to deliver.
Mandy Hopkins, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of theft of less than $1,000.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
6:01 p.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, dead body found — natural causes.
6:08 p.m., 100 block of South Fillmore, possible domestic disturbance.
7:52 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — paraphernalia.
9:01 p.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, burglary.
9:12 p.m., 900 block of South 11th, burglary.
WEDNESDAY
12:29 p.m., 300 block of South 13th, animal bite.
1:42 p.m., 15th and Kearney, accident.
3:34 p.m., 800 block of Clark, theft.
8:01 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
11:30 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, dead body found — natural causes.
THURSDAY
12:28 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, fight.
9:37 a.m., 600 block of South Second, trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.