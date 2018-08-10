A man who was caught allegedly moving drugs and firearms through Laramie in May will now face charges in U.S. District Court.
On Aug. 2, Albany County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius filed to dismiss the charges against Rafael Rodriguez Jr., an Oklahoma resident, because felony charges were filed in federal court. According to an indictment, a grand jury charged Rodriguez with knowingly possessing firearms as a felon. A grand jury determines if there is probable cause to bring charges against a defendant. It would not determine if someone is guilty or not guilty.
In an affidavit prepared by the Laramie Police Department, a call was placed when a witness found two syringes in a McDonald’s bag discarded by a Silver Nissan Titan pickup truck with a black trailer. When the officer arrived on the scene, he found the vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.
When the officer confronted the defendant in his truck, Rodriguez had heavily lidded and droopy eyelids, with his head nodding forward while his speech was slow and confused. The officer also observed numerous injection sites and purple carbuncles on the defendant’s legs. When asked when he last shot up, the defendant allegedly said it had been the previous evening.
A K9 unit was called to the scene, where a K9 unit indicated there were drugs in a passenger’s purse. Marijuana was found in a search. The affidavit said a further search of the vehicle and trailer was performed.
In the search, the officers recovered:
— Eight syringes, including one loaded with a dark brownish liquid consistent with heroin
— Notebook containing “pay/owe” information
— Large amount of currency in $100 bills
— Two grams of pills suspected to be methamphetamine
— 3.7 grams of Xanax
— 9.1 grams of hydrocodone
— 19.2 grams of oxycodone
— A safe containing several expensive watches
— Several firearms, two of which were reported stolen
Rodriguez originally gave the officer a false name, but at the Albany County Detention Center provided his real name. Law enforcement determined the defendant had a warrant out of Oklahoma and was a convicted felon. As a felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms. In an interview with law enforcement, Rodriguez allegedly said he received the drugs from a contact in Mexico and that the stolen items found had been traded to him in exchange for drugs.
Rodriguez was told before he entered the detention center it was illegal to bring drugs into the facility and it would be a felony if he did. Later, Albany County Sheriff Department deputies searched the defendant and found 1.5 ounces of heroin in his rectal cavity.
According to the indictment from the Wyoming District Federal Court, Rodriguez can face up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for the current charge of possession of firearms with a felony status.
