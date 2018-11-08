afton
Three people killed
in head-on collision
A two vehicle accident that occurred on Friday, Nov. 2 has claimed the lives of three Star Valley men. The accident occurred near Mile Post 105.1 on U.S. Highway 89 just after 6 p.m.
According to reports by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevy 3500 Pickup Truck was northbound at the time of the accident. A Ford F250 was southbound.
“According to witnesses, the northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane,” said Lt. Kyle McKay of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “The vehicles met head on. All three occupants succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene. They required extraction from the vehicles. No seatbelts were in use. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash.”
Those killed in the accident include: Michael Petrosine, 43, of Thayne; Tyler Keehn, 25, of Afton; and Robin Kelly Lish, 43, of Afton.
jackson
Former Jackson candidate pleads guilty in THC case
Former Town Council candidate Zach Padilla pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to felony possession of THC.
The plea deal, which meant the state dropped two other misdemeanor drug charges against the defendant, was presented in Teton County District Court on Election Day.
Police received a tip Aug. 17 that Padilla had drugs in his room and was selling them.
Officers with the Jackson Police Department searched Padilla’s house on Aug. 18 and found 12 THC “Coda Signature: coffee and donut bars,” three containers of pot brownies, nine containers of THC gummies, nine cannabis cartridges, one container of raw marijuana buds, one container with three marijuana joints and other items with marijuana residue.
“It’s surprising someone would file for public office when they have all those drugs,” Teton County Deputy Prosecutor Clark Allan said. “But I guess I’m just old.”
Padilla wasn’t home during the search. He was arrested the next day when an officer saw him at JacksonHoleLive.
Padilla had said he wanted to be a town councilor to give back to the community that has embraced and supported him as a small-business owner.
Padilla runs a pair of liquor distribution businesses, Bomb Sommelier and Bomb Beverage.
Padilla didn’t succeed in the primary, so he wasn’t on Tuesday’s ballot.
torrington
Woman pleads guilty
in jail drug smuggling case
A Nebraska woman faces up to three years in Wyoming prison for conspiring to have a controlled substance delivered to her while in custody of the Goshen County Detention Center.
Stacey L. Roche pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 to a felony count of conspiracy to take a controlled substance into a jail. According to court documents, she agreed to a plea agreement that could send her to the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk for two to three years and place her on supervised probation for three years.
Roche was charged after Goshen County Detention Center deputies intercepted correspondence between Roche and Douglas Boyce of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, earlier this year. On Jan. 26, a GCDC nurse alerted Lieutenant Wes Deen to an envelope addressed to Roche, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The envelope contained a “letter with a Fentanyl package glued to it.”
A GCDC deputy intercepted a second letter addressed toRoche on Jan. 29, the affidavit said. The deputy had been “screening mail and observed that this mail had a letter and small package that stated it was Fentanyl Transdermal system.”
According to the affidavit, Deen then listened to recorded phone calls between Roche and Boyce. Roche called Boyce on Jan. 17 “instructed him how to mail the Fentanyl patch and hide it so it could not be found… Mr. Boyce states that he will try.”
Roche is housed at the GCDC while she is awaiting sentencing. Boyce was arrested in January in Nebraska and charged on felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.
rock springs
Motor coach rally expected
to bring $250K to Rock Springs
The Sweetwater Events Complex will host the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally in June 2019.
The rally, which is exclusive to Tiffin and Allegro brand motor coaches, provides attendees the opportunity for camaraderie with other Tiffin/Allegro owners, minor repairs/service by Tiffin service techs and factory representatives, entertainment, seminars, and other fun activities, a press release states.
The Tiffin Allegro Club Rally will take place June 17-21, 2019, and will bring attendees plus a variety of vendors to the rally.
The event will bring in over a quarter of a million dollars in Sweetwater County over the five-day rally, according to a Wyoming Department of Tourism and Travel impact data report.
Events Complex staff has been working on recruiting the Tiffin Allegro Club.
“We are excited and eagerly looking forward to our rally in June 2019 at the Sweetwater Events Complex,” Tiffin Allegro Club President Kelly Moore said. “It is very rare we find a facility that has the buildings complete with full hook-up recreational vehicle sites that we need to host a rally.
“In meeting and talking to the staff and doing several site visits it became very apparent this facility had everything we were looking for in a host facility.”
“The Sweetwater Events Complex is a key component to the travel and tourism revenue in Sweetwater County and the state,” Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd said. “Our staff works year-round to solicit large events because we know it has a positive impact on our local businesses and residents as well as the state.”
— WNE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.