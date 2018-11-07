rock springs
Search continues
for man missing
since Oct. 25
A Rock Springs man remains missing despite additional searches.
Terry Meador, 74, of Rock Springs was reported missing Oct. 25 after he did not return from a hunting trip by himself. His 2013 Chevrolet pickup was found badly stuck approximately 2.75 miles north of the summit of Pine Mountain.
Searches involving ground units, fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter have been unsuccessful.
Knowing that storm conditions were forecast for Sunday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell put out a call for volunteers for a search on Saturday to stay ahead of adverse weather.
“Over 150 people volunteered,” Lowell said. “The public’s response was wonderful; it was standing room only in the Sheriff’s Office training room for the 7 a.m. search briefing on Saturday.”
Once people were briefed and provided with maps, teams were created, assigned specific search areas, and deployed on and around Pine Mountain. Participants included sheriff deputies, volunteers, canine teams including Capital City Canine Search and Rescue in Cheyenne, Sweetwater County and Rescue, a team from Tip Top Search and Rescue in
Pinedale, and a helicopter provided by University of Utah AirMed, the release states.
Saturday’s search was completed in the afternoon, and all searchers were accounted for and off the mountain by about 4 p.m. More than 60 square miles were covered as of Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful,” Lowell said. “We were unable to locate Mr. Meador or any additional clues to his route or whereabouts after he left his vehicle.
evanston
Not guilty plea
in child abuse case
A 20-year-old Evanston man pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse in Third District Court on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 30. Harry Townsend was arraigned on the charge related to abusive injuries to a 2-year-old child, whose mother was involved in a relationship with Townsend.
The charges state that on Oct. 11, Townsend took the child to Evanston Regional Hospital for evaluation of injuries he claimed the child sustained when the young boy was dropped from his crib. Townsend was babysitting the child while his mother was attending a class.
Pediatrician Dr. Bird Gilmartin examined the child and observed multiple injuries indicative of physical abuse, including recent and healing fractures, bruising and abnormal laboratory results concerning for abdominal injuries. The child was subsequently taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Townsend allegedly later told investigators he had downplayed the incident and said he had angrily tossed the child down and picked him up. Townsend also allegedly told investigators it was not the first time he had injured the boy in anger.
Following Townsend’s not guilty plea, Judge Joseph Bluemel ordered a pre-sentence investigation and substance abuse assessment and scheduled a trial to begin on Feb. 5, 2019. If found guilty, Townsend faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars, a $10,000 fine or both. Townsend remains in custody in the Uinta County Detention Center.
powell
Police had been seeking man who died in highway project
A Cody construction worker who died in an Oct. 12 crash along the Chief Joseph Highway wasn’t supposed to be at the work site that night: According to court records, he was supposed to have turned himself in to law enforcement.
In the hours before Ronald “Ronny” Frankenberry II’s haul truck drove over a cliff, authorities in Cody had tried to take him into custody, according to an affidavit from Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence, who’s helping investigate the 26-year-old’s death.
Law enforcement’s search for Frankenberry began on the afternoon of Oct. 11 — after he failed two drug tests and walked out of the Cody probation office against his supervising agent’s orders, Pence wrote.
Authorities located Frankenberry on Oct. 12, but he was able to elude them. Around 4 p.m., he called his probation agent, who told Frankenberry to turn himself in.
“Mr. Frankenberry said he would do so, but failed to show up,” Pence wrote. “Instead, he arrived late for work on Chief Joseph Pass.”
Frankenberry was working for Oftedal Construction as part of a $5.5 million effort to stabilize a sliding section of the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway (Wyo. Highway 296).
He was on a night shift, helping with the contractor’s efforts to build a stabilizing berm before winter sets in.
Shortly before 10 p.m., Frankenberry’s haul truck clipped another truck, then “continued off the haul road, over a berm, through trees and off a cliff,” Pence wrote.
After a roughly 250-foot drop, the truck came to rest upside down in a creek. Frankenberry died at the scene.
guernsey
Man killed in accident near Casper
Authorities have released the name of a 25-year old man who died in a one-vehicle roll-over accident west of Casper on Friday afternoon around 3:15.
Manuel Otero died at the scene of the accident, despite efforts by the responding Wyoming Highway Patrol officers who administered CPR upon arrival.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Otero, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, apparently lost control of the Nissan pickup when he missed a left turn in the highway and drove completely off the road.
Otero turned hard back to the left, driving back onto the roadway before beginning to slide.
Otero over-corrected the truck to the right and it went off the left side of the road.
The driver’s side tires dug into the dirt of a roadside ditch and the pickup rolled several times.
—WNE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.