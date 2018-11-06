American Airlines kicks off Cheyenne air service
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Dozens of passengers took flight in Cheyenne Sunday after more than seven months without commercial air service.
American Airlines, marketed as American Eagle, is now providing once-daily nonstop service between Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Cheyenne Regional Airport through SkyWest Airlines. Each CRJ200 regional jet will seat roughly 50 passengers.
The first flight was scheduled to depart at 11:20 a.m. Sunday after boarding from the airport’s new terminal at 4020 Airport Parkway.
The daily flight from Dallas departs at 9:30 a.m. and arrives in Cheyenne at 10:50 a.m. The flight from Cheyenne departs at 11:20 a.m. and arrives in Dallas at 2:20 p.m., according to the airline’s website. Flyers can reserve tickets at aa.com.
“We look forward to working with the community and finding new opportunities to engage with Cheyenne,” said McKall Morris, corporate communications manager for SkyWest Airlines. “We are really encouraged with the support we are seeing so far.”
Cheyenne has been without commercial air service since late March, when Great Lakes Airlines suspended all turboprop flights.
The Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team signed a one-year contract with SkyWest this summer, guaranteeing a minimum revenue of $2.3 million – on par with what the group raised this year in local, state, federal and private funds. This includes $580,000 through the Air Service Enhancement Program, $1.2 million in approved city and county funds and roughly $120,000 in private donations.
Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport working to bring the county to the table
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Sweetwater County commissioners will host a public hearing to gather public input on a request from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker for the county to amend its budget and provide $133,333 for the first phase of the commercial terminal modernization project.
In March 2018, the federal government passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which designates $1 billion for airport infrastructure improvement projects. It prioritizes projects at non-primary airports that are classified as regional or local and are not located in a metropolitan area, or classified as small or non-hub, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
On Sept. 27, the FAA announced it awarded $205 million in the first round of supplementary funding. The airport met the Oct. 31 deadline to apply for the final round of supplemental funding for fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Discretionary funds are highly competitive, and projects that are “shovel ready” are more likely to receive funding, according to Brubaker.
Initially, the costs of the design plan was intended to be split between the county, which would pay two-thirds, and the city of Rock Springs, which would cover one-third.
With the request before the county commissioners still tabled and the deadline approaching, Rock Springs provided $200,000. The application was submitted, and now Brubaker says he is continuing to work with the commissioners to restore the two-thirds and one-third split and “bring the county to the table.”
Early returns show voter enthusiasm remains high after contentious primary
CASPER (WNE) — Wyomingites are voting earlier and more often than they ever have before in a mid-term election, according to preliminary numbers obtained last week by the Star-Tribune.
With only days to go before Tuesday’s election, county clerk’s offices from Laramie to Gillette reported higher than average numbers of early voters and absentee ballots returned.
Early voting begins 45 days prior to an election and ends the day before the election. The practice, several clerks said, has been gaining in popularity with every election.
As of Nov. 1 in Laramie County, more than 20 percent of registered voters had cast ballots early, roughly 1,300 more people than in 2014 and nearly double the number who did in 2010. In Campbell County, 3,290 people have requested absentee ballots out of more than 19,000 registered voters, up from every election they’ve had in the past except 2016’s presidential contest, where around 6,000 absentee ballots were cast.
Some communities have been working to get the vote out more than others. In Fremont County, some groups have been focusing on encouraging voters to get to the polls early to avoid the lines on Election Day, with the clerk’s office participating in voter registration drives on the Wind River Reservation as well. In Albany County, the clerk’s office has been joined by groups at the University of Wyoming to increase voter turnout.
One of the most pronounced increases in early voting have taken place in Natrona County, which has seen a jump of roughly 60 percent over the 2014 elections.
