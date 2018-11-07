A memorial service for Robert Michael “Robbie” Ramirez will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 11, 2018 at the Elks Lodge #582, 103 South 2nd St. Laramie, WY, with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow the memorial service at the Elks Lodge.
To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook go to www.montgomerystryker.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.