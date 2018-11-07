Corrections
Tashi Norbu visit
3-8 p.m. today, Rolling Tattoo
5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursday, UW Art Museum
6-8 p.m. Thursday, UW Art Museum
Artist Tashi Norbu was educated as a traditional Tibetan thangka painter at the office of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, India, according to a news release. Norbu is visiting Laramie and has the following events planned:
n The UW Art Museum has partnered with Rolling Tattoo to offer the public a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a tattoo performed by Norbu, the release states. Tattoos will be performed from 3-8 p.m. today at Rolling Tattoo, 717 S. First St. Walk-in customers interested in receiving a meditative tattoo experience can sign up on a first-come, first-serves basis. Pre-drawn designs are available, and prices vary.
n The public is invited to join Norbu in meditation from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum. Cushions and chairs are provided. Whether attendees are first-time participants or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to unwind and experience a sense of calm. The event is open to the public.
n Norbu plans to teach attendees how to create a painting of a Buddha according to the principles of ancient Tibetan iconography, according to a news release. This is a great opportunity for novice painters to learn a new skill or for more advanced practitioners to develop skills. The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The workshop will combine traditional Tibetan methods with modern freestyle, giving a unique beauty to your very own contemporary Tibetan art piece. Participants will be able to choose their preferred colors. All materials are provided. Admission is $10 per person and limited to 25 participants 16 and older. Go to artmuseum.catalog.instructure.com/courses/tashinorbu11082018 to register.
Mindfulness practice canceled for this week
Mindfulness practice for and Tweens and Teens, usually scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St., is cancelled for this week, Nov. 7. Weekly session will resume Nov. 14.
Free mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, a certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth in middle school and high school, according to a news release.
Email Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Laramie Business Alliance seeking
member nominations
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance wants to remind the public to submit nominations for the new slate of LCBA board members. Nominations are due no later than 5 p.m. today to Nancy Stutzman at nstutzman75@gmail.com or Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org.
When reviewing nominations it is useful to know what involvement the nominee has in the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and in the Laramie community, according to a news release. Please send a paragraph covering community and LCBA involvement when submitting a nomination.
The individual must meet the following requirements:
n In good standing with the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance
n Local resident of the community
n Demonstrates leadership, service and commitment to the local community
n Exhibits high regards for business and ethical standards within the local community
n Demonstrates commitment both in time and resources to the purpose of the organization
Cancer support
group to meet today
A cancer support group is set to meet at noon today at in the Community Room of Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. This is a group for patients currently receiving cancer treatment, according to a news release.
‘Balcony of the Sea’ concert set for Friday
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to present “Balcony of the Sea” at 8 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
This unique concert is freely improvised, featuring musicians Blake McGee, clarinets, Jesse Lee, tape loop, Tiger Robison, electric bass, and John Wilhelm, synth and electric guitar, according to a news release. McGee will perform duos with each of the musicians, and the show will culminate in a large ensemble piece.
Free improvisation began in the 1960’s by classically trained musicians as a response to “Free Jazz.” It has no set rules for form, chords, or sound production, but focuses on timbre, rhythm, pitch and musicality.
Second Story Book Group to meet Thursday
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
“The Night Circus” is a fantasy novel about a wandering magical circus that is only open from sunset to sunrise. Behind the scenes, a fierce competition is underway: a duel between two young magicians who have been trained since childhood expressly for this purpose by their mercurial instructors, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for December is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
Studiowyo hosting Moral Panic and The Locals Thursday
StudioWYO plans to present two local acoustic bands at 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Headlining is Moral Panic along with openers The Locals. This show is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
The Locals offer a little bit of everything, bringing a unique twist in combining a bit of country with a bit of rock and roll, according to a news release. Find the band on Facebook for more information.
Moral Panic is a five-piece acoustic rock band that has played in various places throughout the state. They drew quite a crowd at WHAT Fest 2018. Find them on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Audubon Society
hosting field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is hosting a free field trip on Saturday. This trip will cover the huge expanses of plains and mountains along the Laramie River, according to a news release. The group will look for local and migrant birds of prey, grassland birds and waterfowl. Laramie Audubon Society members will provide tips for identifying hawks, eagles and falcons, as well as information regarding the natural history of raptors. The group will meet at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse at 8 a.m. to arrange carpool groups; members plan to be back to Laramie by noon. This trip will involve minimal walking. Attendees should bring warm clothing, water, snacks and, if possible, binoculars.
Highway 130
closed for season
Snowy Range Road (Wyoming Highway 130) over the high country of the Snowy Range has closed for the season.
The exact closure is between mile marker 48 above Ryan Park on the west and mile marker 36 near Green Rock on the east.
Last weekend’s winter storm dropped additional new snow in the Snowy Range. That snow, combined with strong winds, led to the closure of the road on Saturday.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation crews reanalyzed the situation on Monday and determined that conditions and future weather forecasts warranted closure of the road for the season.
With more snow and wind forecast later in the week, WYDOT officials expect snow to continue to drift over the roadway.
Snow drifts around Highway 130 already exceed a few feet and are expected to continue to build with more snow and high winds in the forecast. The Med Bow Snotel site in the Snowy Range at 10,500 feet is already recording a snow depth of 34 inches, and the Brooklyn Lake Snotel site at 10,240 feet is reporting 15 inches.
Wyoming Highway 70, the other seasonally-closed road in southeast Wyoming, remains open.
Highway 130 over the Snowy Range and Highway 70 over Battle Pass close annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical. Highway 130 closed for the season on Nov. 20, 2017.
In past years, Highway 130 has closed on Nov. 13 in 2011, Dec. 7 in 2012, Nov. 4 in 2013, Nov. 15 in 2014, Nov. 11 in 2015, and Nov. 28 in 2016.
Highway 130 has a target opening date of Memorial Day weekend, and crews from Laramie and Saratoga will work to reopen the road in the spring.
The highways are two of several high-elevation mountain roads in Wyoming with seasonal closures. Highway 130 tops out at more than 10,800 feet, and Highway 70 crosses the Continental Divide at the 9,955-foot Battle Pass.
Genealogical
Society to host
meeting next week
“Ten Websites you may not know but Should” is the topic at the November meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society (ACGS) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room, LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. The program is presented by ACGS President Robert Zemanek and Katie Morgan, vice president, and features a review of resources offered through several genealogy websites, and a handout listing many more informative sites to aid in family history searches.
ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881.
