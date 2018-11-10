MMA fighter pleads guilty to assault
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette MMA fighter accused of repeatedly punching a woman after he’d knocked her unconscious has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery.
Cody W. Amman, 29, made the plea as part of an agreement in which prosecutors will recommend an imposed 2.5- to six-year prison sentence but he can argue for less.
He also will be asked to pay restitution for all medical expenses.
Amman allegedly attacked the woman because earlier that evening she had confronted him about neglecting his responsibilities to his girlfriend and he had become angry and upset.
At the hospital, medical personnel treated cuts on the woman’s forehead, the top of her head and the back of her head, court documents said. She also had bruises under her right eye, a large bump on her left temple and injuries to her left forearm. Nurses diagnosed her with a concussion.
Amman was a mixed martial artist who had fights that were scheduled to happen in the weeks following the attack at Eagles Nest Circle in May.
Witnesses said he “blindsided” the woman as she walked to her truck at about 9:45 p.m. May 28. He then pushed her to the ground, climbed on top of her and hit her multiple times, according to court documents.
Two women who were outside smoking witnessed the attack and told officers that they saw Amman come “out of nowhere,” push the woman, climb on top of her and start punching her. They also said the woman “went limp” after Amman’s first blow and appeared unconscious.
One screamed at a man nearby to pull Amman off the woman, which he did.
After the attack, Amman quickly rode off on his motorcycle and was later arrested by police.
Moose family moved out of Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW (WNE) — Wyoming Game and Fish Department was instrumental in moving a cow and two calf moose out of the Mountain View town limits to the Lonetree area on Oct. 30.
The 30 wildlife managers with WGFD, along with the help of the Uinta County Sherriff’s Office, Mountain View Police Department, Town of Mountain View Maintenance Department and Union Wireless Employees were able to successfully complete the move.
Mountain View Game Warden Allen Deru said that over the last few months, there have been seven different moose in town at one time and Deru said he is aware four more moose could be in the area.
“The relocation of the moose went as well as can be expected considering we had to move three moose,” Deru said. “We are still hoping the other moose in town will leave for the winter months, but relocation efforts are being discussed for them.”
The mature bull in town has not been relocated due to his overall docile demeanor and the concerns related to the hunting season being open for moose. Once the drugs are administered to an animal, that animal cannot be consumed for an extended period of time.
Moose live in riparian (river corridor) areas. Mountain View has more quality riparian habitat than almost any other town in Wyoming. Historically, moose moved into the town limits, but stayed along the river. This year they have been roaming away from the river and wandering through town.
“We believe the higher densities of moose in town were caused by very low precipitation levels throughout the summer months, making moose habitat quality poor enough they were seeking better forage options,” Deru said.
Sweetwater commissioners to broadcast meetings
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Broadcasting the Sweetwater County Commission meetings has been on the minds of the commissioners for years, and it may soon become a reality.
Sweetwater County Informational Technology Director Tim Knight went before the commissioners Tuesday to discuss how broadcasting would work, the technology needed and the funds required to purchase the technology.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve up to $10,000 for Knight to spend on equipment to broadcast their meetings. Each agreed that doing so would increase transparency and accessibility for residents of the county.
“In 2018, I think the public demands more access to their government. They expect it. This is just one step in dealing with that,” Commissioner John Kolb said.
Knight presented a figure of $3,000 to purchase equipment, noting he could buy three good quality cameras for $800 to $1,000 each. The room already has microphones used to record the minutes of the commission meetings.
For Commissioner Wally Johnson, $3,000 wasn’t enough. He proposed raising that number to $10,000 to ensure Sweetwater County viewers could watch the meetings in the best possible quality.
Commission Chairman Reid West explained that they had not pursued broadcasting before because of concerns about the room not being well-suited and budgetary reasons, among other concerns. However, he pointed out that the process with current technology is cheaper and easier than it has been in the past .
Game and Fish seeks information on elk poaching
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information that will lead to the apprehension of the individual or individuals responsible for the poaching of two bull elk and a white-tailed deer in northwest Sheridan County.
One bull elk and a white-tailed doe were discovered the weekend of Oct. 27 and the second bull elk was discovered Nov. 3. All three animals were killed on private land in the Pass Creek area near the Wyoming/Montana state line. In each case, the animal was shot and left with no meat taken.
“This is likely a case of thrill killing,” Dayton Game Warden Dustin Shorma said in a press release. “All indications suggest these animals were shot at night by people whose only intention was to drive around and kill whatever wildlife they saw. There is nothing more disgusting to hunters and wildlife enthusiasts than the pointless killing and wasting of an animal. In these cases, several hundred pounds of meat rotted in the field.”
A cash reward is available for those who provide evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person who violates Wyoming statute 23-3-107(a), wantonly taking or destroying a big or trophy game animal.
