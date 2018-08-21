The Albany County SAFE Project will be hosting Brunch and Bubbly for the second year in a row as its supporters hope to raise more money than in 2017 to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Brunch and Bubbly 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, part of the Ivinson Mansion is at 603 E. University Ave. Tickets are $20 and available for the event at www.safeproject.org.
Faryn Babbitt, executive director of the SAFE Project, said the tickets will get attendees admission to a garden party with catered brunch and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Only 100 tickets were available to the previous year’s event, and they quickly sold out. Organizers bumped the number of tickets up to 200 this year in anticipation of an even greater turnout, she said.
In addition to the brunch, there will be a silent auction and keynote speaker. The speaker will be Callie Bishop, Miss Wyoming USA 2018. Babbitt said the event is an opportunity for the public to come out and interact with the staff and Board of Directors. Attendees will hear about what SAFE Project has been doing and hopes to do in the future, she said.
Babbitt said the nonprofit is a small organization and could not help victims in Albany County without the support of the local community. More than $5,000 in unrestricted funds were raised in 2017 from Brunch and Bubbly. Babbitt said these funds are very important because of their unrestricted nature.
Money SAFE Project receives from the state and federal government through grants comes with restrictions on how it can be spent. Babbitt said SAFE can do a lot with the funds raised through Brunch and Bubbly, with most of the money going directly to supporting the project’s clients.
Babbitt said some of the uses of the funds include purchasing gift cards for clients so they can buy gas or food. The SAFE Project can also use this money to cover deposits on new apartments for clients who need to move out of a bad situation. Unrestricted funds can be used to raise more funds or as a holdover when there is less grant funding available through the government, she said.
Several local businesses have helped sponsor the event, including UniWyo Federal Credit Union, First Interstate Bank and Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Gov. Matt Mead, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, and University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols have donated items along with local businesses to help the nonprofit raise funds through the silent auction.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for a three-day trip for two to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas, along with two tickets to a George Strait concert. Babbitt said the raffle tickets will be sold for $20. Winners don’t have to present at the event to enter or receive a prize.
The Albany County SAFE Project is a nonprofit dedicated to advocate for and empower survivors of stalking, intimate partner, family or sexual abuse. According its website, it also provides education and awareness efforts to improve community response to such events and to ultimately prevent them.
