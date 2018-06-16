The business of baking bread comes in spurts.
Moving around a converted work room-turned-kitchen one morning last week, Blake McGee and Brianna Given took turns grinding, weighing, measuring, mixing and pouring in order to get a batch of whole-wheat hazelnut currant bread ready to rest and rise.
McGee dragged a 50-pound bag of rye berries across the room and dumped the berries into a plastic bucket. Given weighed them into a metal bowl sitting atop a kitchen scale. McGee dumped them into a grinder that churned out flour. Given poured the flour into another metal bowl. McGee spooned the contents of that bowl into a mixer. Given spooned the newly mixed dough into a plastic container for rising.
At one point, McGee went inside the house and returned with three long loaves fresh from the oven, which he set on a counter to cool.
Then they stopped for a break. The dough would be ready for shaping and baking in a few hours — another burst of activity. The night before, McGee heated up a hand-built wood-fired masonry oven in the backyard, and by early afternoon, the temperature inside would drop to about 550 degrees.
Soon after baking, the fresh bread would be sent out across Laramie.
Given, 18, is an apprentice baker this summer for Solstice Acre Breads, a nonprofit bakery that began operation in summer 2017.
That year, McGee and his wife Katrina and their two sons baked and sold bread at the Thursday Local Market. Their loaves nourished those who ate them, but they also wanted to feed the wider community through their work. To that end, they donated their profits from the summer to Feeding Laramie Valley.
This year, in addition to selling their loaves at the Thursday Local Market, Solstice Acre has a weekly subscription program. Again, they’ll donate their profits to Feeding Laramie Valley. The McGees are also donating bread once a week to Feeding Laramie Valley for Kids Out to Lunch, a free summer lunch program.
Also as part of their nonprofit mission, the McGees partnered with the Wyoming Department of Vocational Rehabilitation to start an apprentice program. The goal is to give young people with disabilities a place to learn new skills and prepare them for future employment.
McGee said he decided to bring on extra help this summer as they considered expanding their baking. A day of baking requires an early start and runs on a tight schedule until it’s time to go to the market.
“I was doing this all by myself,” McGee said. “It was pretty exhausting.”
One of their sons has autism, so they were already familiar with the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities. That led them to working with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, which led them to Given.
“She’s been a great help,” McGee said. “She’s learning a lot about shaping dough, mixing dough, helping keep things clean, a lot of those little tasks.”
Given, who graduated from Laramie High School in the spring, said she’s long had an interest in baking. She remembers learning from her grandmother as they cooked together.
“We would bake things for parties, bake cookies for fun, just all sorts of things that were delicious,” she said. “Sometimes, (we’d bake) from scratch or sometimes from a box, but either way, they were delicious.”
She said she’s enjoying the learning process this time around as well.
“Having a new experience is really fun,” she said.
McGee began baking bread about 15 years ago. As an associate professor of clarinet and music history at the University of Wyoming, he works on a nine-month contract and has summers off.
He said he’s long had an interest in food security. On their 1-acre property, they raise goats, chickens and honeybees, along with a large vegetable garden. The work of Feeding Laramie Valley fits with their values.
“We liked the model of giving access to fresh food to people who don’t have it,” he said.
Sandy Moody, who coordinates Kids Out to Lunch for Feeding Laramie Valley, said diners were amazed at the fresh bread they enjoyed for lunch Wednesday. She’ll plan a meal around the bread once a week.
“It was still warm and smelled so good,” she said.
Feeding Laramie Valley will also receive extra loaves from the Solstice Acres weekly subscription program.
“They’ve been awesome, unbelievable,” Moody said.
McGee has an electric oven on the way to double the bakery’s capacity on market days to about 80 loaves. Last summer, they were sold out an hour into the market each week.
“If people came to market at 5 p.m., they wouldn’t even know we existed,” he said.
He envisions ever-growing donations as their start-up costs diminish in coming years.
“It’s exciting how much support we have,” McGee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.