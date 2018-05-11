After an unusually dry April, the Laramie Valley could experience drought conditions if May showers don’t pick up the slack, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hydrologist Jim Fahey said.
“The Laramie River Basin had the lowest precipitation in the state with about 65 percent of average,” Fahey said. “But your water supply is highest in the southeast, with about 85 percent of (average snow melt) stream flow.”
Across the state, April precipitation was about 95-110 percent of average, with the Snake River Drainage experiencing 171 percent of average in western Wyoming, a NOAA Wyoming Water Supply Outlook reports.
“In the last 7-10 days, (the Snowy Range has) really melted out a lot of snow at 8,000-10,000 elevation and nothing has replenished that,” Fahey said. “The low April precipitation really hurt (the Laramie Valley), too. If you guys don’t get any significant precipitation for the rest of spring, you’ll be pretty dry by the end of summer.”
On the upside, he said NOAA did not currently anticipate any flooding in the Laramie River Basin.
“Right now, it looks pretty dry, but you never know,” Fahey said. “Memorial Day weekend is coming up, and that usually means rain.”
While Albany County could be looking at a drier summer than usual, Laramie Water Resources Administrator Darren Parkin said Laramie’s water supply was not in immediate danger.
“The water levels at our municipal well fields are strong, so we don’t anticipate having any problems with our ground supply this summer,” Parkin said. “The flipside is we’re not anticipating a real robust water year either.”
Although the Laramie River typically reaches peak levels in mid June, he said this year, the river could peak in a week or two.
“The Laramie River isn’t looking too bad at about 90 percent, but our low snow is gone,” Parkin said. “I think we’re pretty much melted out at the 9,500 (elevation) level.”
Reinforcing Parkin’s predictions about the Laramie River’s early peak, the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department reported Thursday the Laramie River Greenbelt beneath Snowy Range Road Bridge was closed because of high water levels related to rapid snow melt.
Snowpack in the Snowy Range might be quickly disappearing, but the National Weather Service is forecasting some precipitation in the Laramie Valley today and tomorrow.
“There will be periods of precipitation, with the best chances (today) and going into Saturday,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Richard Emanuel said. “We could also see some precipitation Sunday, but it’s a bit unsettled at the moment.”
A weather front could provide more than just rain in the valley, he said.
“You’ll likely get a few inches of snow on the high peaks of the Snowy Range,” Emanuel said. “But not too much, it’s a fairly warm system.”
