The Albany County fire warden recommended to the Albany County Commission on Tuesday no fire restrictions be placed in the county at this time, even with a large fire burning southwest of Laramie. The commission agreed.
“There is an enormous amount of data collected, and we take into account all that raw data,” Fire Warden Chad Dinges said.
He said they evaluate county fire danger daily. They look at fuel sources and fire risk and take recommendations from local fire experts.
“One of the biggest factors is how dry the fuels are,” he said.
But Commissioner Terri Jones said she has received comments from the public on why the county hasn’t set fire restrictions in relation to the Badger Creek Fire.
“I have received calls that we need to put in a county-wide fire ban … I know there are certain criteria, but I didn’t know if those had been met yet or not,” she said.
Dinges said he could see why the public is asking for fire restrictions, and not setting restrictions can seem counterintuitive. But he said it was a short-term event in a narrow time frame as far as the whole fire season is concerned and he coordinates with other local agencies in making those decisions.
“(The fire) has given me a good instance to meet with both the BLM and the Forest Service to discuss specific reasons why we may or may not implement fire restrictions,” he said. “I think the general feeling right now is that we are not going to do that — this is simply a spike in the (fire season) that was somewhat unpredictable. Now, things are returning back to a more normal seasonal trend.”
He said the peak fire season is mid-July through August.
“It is not out of the ordinary to have large fire events this time of year though,” Dinges said.
