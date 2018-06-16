University of Wyoming employees — especially staff members — will likely see bigger paychecks within a couple months, following the passage of UW’s $498 million annual budget Wednesday.
The budget sets aside $5.5 million for a salary raise pool, the funds necessary to support a new salary raise policy passed by the UW Board of Trustees in March, updating a staff salary matrix that has not changed in nearly a decade.
Trustee Mel Baldwin praised the new policy and its nearing implementation during the board’s conference call Wednesday.
“I just want to express how pleased I am that that was able to be placed in the budget,” he said. “I certainly have been a great supporter of the need to do whatever we can to increase our salaries. I think it’s a good thing and I’m very appreciative of the work that went into that.”
Board President Dave True responded that Baldwin’s sentiment was likely shared by all the trustees.
The new policy devotes 60 percent of the funds available to bringing salaries more in line with the “market” value, while the remaining 40 percent be saved for merit-based raises.
UW President Laurie Nichols said the Human Resources Department was gathering information on comparable salaries for staff at other institutions and organizations doing similar work.
“(They are) busy at work right now working with the market piece,” she said. “We won’t get everyone to market, but we will move them closer to it. And then the merit will be applied based on the annual evaluation.”
Previously, a mix of market and merit considerations were used in determining salaries and the decision to offer a raise was generally made at the dean and director level.
In June 2017, Staff Senate compiled a report on staff compensation for Nichols. The report found 83 percent of staff made less than those at other state agencies with similar job responsibilities. Among all UW staff for whom comparators could be identified, salaries were on average 13 percent lower at UW than other agencies.
Staff Senate President Rachel Stevens praised the new salary policy following its March approval by the board.
“Having this salary policy is a huge step forward,” she said. “It’s a big improvement over what we had before.”
UW’s budget takes effect July 1, the first day of fiscal year 2019. But adjusting salaries will take more time, Nichols said.
“Given the fact that it’s already mid-June, we won’t be able to go live July 1,” she said. “We just don’t have enough time. So, we’ll make the salary increase effective for our 12-month employees Aug. 1. For our nine-month employees, it will go into effect in September, which is really their first check for the academic year.”
