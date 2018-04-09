The air inside the Laramie Community Ice & Event Center was frigid Wednesday night as members of the Naughty Pines roller derby team bounced off each other during their training drills.
Clad in leggings and tank tops, the team didn’t acknowledge the cold as they grouped together in a pack and practiced preventing a skater, known as a jammer and designated with a bright red star worn on the helmet, from breaking through a group of blockers.
“The jammers’ job is to get past the opposing blockers’ hips,” said Lidia “Rida Cruel” Ridley, a long-time member of the Naughty Pines team. “There’s no ball or anything. It’s just whoever’s wearing a star on their helmet is scoring points for their team.”
Preparations for roller derby season began after the event center removed the ice from the rink in late March, Naughty Pines head coach CJ “Ceej” Stewarts said.
“A season can be anywhere from 3-9 bouts,” Stewarts explained. “But 5-6 is a good number. We did nine bouts one year, and there was no time for anything else. It was rough.”
Multi-colored skates, some patched together with mottled tape, rolled across the iceless rink in concert while Old Crow Medicine Show belted “Wagon Wheel” over the event center sound system.
Alone in the center’s lobby, Ainsley Thrailkill strapped protective pads to her knees and elbows.
“I don’t have a derby name yet,” Thrailkill said. “I guess I’m still too new for one.”
Drawn to the sport through friends, she said she attended a roller derby boot camp in March and fell in love with the sport.
“(The camp) took it from something I would like to do to something I need to do,” Thrailkill said, a beaming smile painted across her face. “I’ve always enjoyed skating, but you also get to run into people, and that also sounds fun.”
After 10 years on the team, Ridley said attracting new players to the sport is one of the reasons she’s still involved.
“We call them seedlings — like baby pines,” she said.
Previously, the team struggled with a high turnover rate. But after starting the boot camp, Ridley said they’ve been able to build the team back up.
“It can be challenging, because it sometimes takes about a year to get all your qualifications,” she explained. “But this year, we’ve got two that buckled down and got their (certifications) right after boot camp, so I’m pretty excited about that.”
In addition to fielding two new players, Ridley said the team had about five other new members working toward earning their qualifications.
During the ’50s and ’ 60s, roller derby was a spectator sport choreographed for the audience, Stewarts said. But after re-emerging early in the 21st century, the sport was revamped with numerous rules to place an emphasis on athleticism, he explained.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for everyone to play derby, but it’s predominately female,” Stewarts said. “Which is kind of nice, because there are limited options for all-female sports.”
Laramie Parks and Recreation Department Ice and Fitness Program Director Devin Stalder said players and fans aren’t the only benefactors of the growing sport.
“They continue to drive interest in the facility when the ice is off and keep our exposure up, which is great for us,” Stalder said. “They book so many bouts through the summer that it really keeps our revenue streams active enough to stay afloat.”
The Naughty Pines started bumping elbows with roller derby teams from around the region about a decade ago, but in recent years, the team has jammed their way into the public view.
“Since 2013, we’ve seen the fan base grow,” Stalder said. “It’s always interesting to see their fans come to the bouts all dressed up and fully diving into the mindset of the derby.”
Although most of 2018’s bouts are still being scheduled, Ridley said the Naughty Pines will face off against the Wreckin’ Roller Rebels, from Denver, Colorado, at 6 p.m. June 9 in the Laramie Community Ice & Event Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.
Call 721-5265 for more information about Naughty Pines schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.