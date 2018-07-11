Laramie’s only legislative district with a primary race is over as a Democratic challenger in House District 14 withdrew her name from consideration Tuesday.
Narina Nunez requested the Secretary of State remove her name as a Democratic candidate for a seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to a news release from the Albany County clerk.
As the new head of the psychology department at the University of Wyoming, Nunez said she would not be able to take the time necessary to attend to legislative duties. She said she would be too busy managing the department by scheduling classes, answering to the college and managing evaluations.
“I wasn’t expecting this to happen,” Nunez said. “The Psychology Department needed a chair and it looks like I am going to be the next chair of the department.”
Nunez is throwing her support behind the other Democrat running in HD14, Lorraine Saulino-Klein.
It was Nunez’s second run for Legislature after an unsuccessful bid in the general election against now Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, for the control of Senate District 10. The seat came open when Wyoming Senate President Phil Nicholas, R-Laramie, stepped down from the position. Moniz previously served in the House.
Nunez’s name will remain on the ballot as absentee voting has already started. If she were to win after withdrawing, no Certificate of Nomination would be issued, according to the Albany County clerk.
Primary elections will be Aug. 21 and the general election will be Nov. 6.
