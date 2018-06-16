Thick, white smoke coated Lake Hattie midday Friday as two Bombardier “Super Scoopers” swooped down, filling their bellies with crystal blue water, and disappeared into the haze, headed for the Badger Creek Fire.
“They need a mile of water to fill up,” said Jim Johnson, an air support group supervisor assisting the Rocky Mountain Black Team. “(The Laramie Valley) is good because there’s lots of water resources. It’s quite rare to have a fire with this much water available.”
Super Scoopers are twin-prop, amphibious firefighting aircraft. The planes skim a water surface, filling their fuselage with about 1,250 gallons of water, Johnson said.
Once full, they fly over the fire emptying the water over a wide area, he explained.
“The advantage to a helicopter is it can hover and target a single area to drop the water,” Johnson said. “The scoopers trail their water drop over a long distance on the ground.”
Originally built by Canadair for fighting wildfires, Johnson said the planes were used in Canada and Europe for several years before coming to the U.S.
While the planes are able to drop large amounts of water on the fire, they do have disadvantages, he said.
“Terrain can be more limiting to where the scoopers can drop compared to helicopters,” Johnson explained.
Engulfing 14,960 acres as of press time Friday, the Badger Creek Fire continues to grow with help from warm temperatures, dry vegetation and frequent wind gusts, the Forest Service incident report states.
Black Team Spokesperson Chris Barth said no injuries have been reported from the fire, and the number of structures lost to the blaze remains at three.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and containment is zero percent, according to the incident report.
Fire personnel ramped up to 531 Friday and crews worked to strengthen and build line on the south, west and north portions of the fire, the incident report states.
On the fire’s east side, the flames transitioned from dense timber into grass and sage, and fire intensity could decrease in the lighter fuels. On the other hand, firefighters’ access to the east side is limited because of steep terrain and fire-weakened trees along the roads, according to the incident report.
Structure protection remained a top priority for the firefighting crews.
Firefighters addressed hot spots within the communities on the west side of the fire, and to the east, crews mitigated the threat of fire to communities and other values where the fire has not yet reached, the incident report states.
“Looking at weather-related effects (today), there is a potential for thunderstorm activity and an increase in outflow winds,” Barth said. “That can affect fire direction. But increased relative humidity could reduce fire activity.”
