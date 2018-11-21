Moderate Republicans will lead the House and veterans will guide the Senate following a Republican Party caucus in Casper over the weekend, according to several lawmakers.
Current Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper, will break with tradition to continue leading the Wyoming House. He will be joined in leadership by Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, as speaker pro tempore, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, as House majority floor leader and Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, as the House majority whip.
The nine House Democrats, including three new members, caucused Sunday in Rock Springs, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said. The minority party leadership will remain the same — Connolly remains minority floor leader, Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, is House minority whip and Rep. John Freeman, D-Green River, is minority caucus chairman.
In the Senate, current Majority Floor Leader Drew Perkins, R-Casper, will step into the President’s seat. Sen. Ogden Driskill ,R-Devils Tower, will take over as Senate vice president and Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, will become Senate majority leader.
Senate Democrats hold only three seats, one of which is new to them — Sen. John Hastert, D-Green River, lost reelection, but Rep. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, will move into retiring-Sen. Leland Christensen’s, R-Alta, seat. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, will remain Senate minority Leader, Sen. Lisa Anselmi Dalton, D-Rock Springs, will be Senate minority whip and Gierau will be Senate minority caucus chairman, Rothfuss said.
Party politics
Wyoming Republicans choose their legislative leaders with a secret vote during a closed door caucus. The party has a dominant supermajority in each chamber — there will be 50 Republicans, nine Democrats and one Independent in the House this year, and 27 Republicans and three Democrats in the Senate. With those numbers, legislation’s fate is more likely to hang on splits in the party than on partisan battles with Democrats.
Leaders in each chamber wield significant power. They govern debate and often must balance the clamor of the democratic process against the need for efficiency in doing the state’s business during short legislative sessions. Leadership maintains order and unity. The latter can be a significant task when House versus Senate showdowns arise like that seen in the 2018 session. They also appoint committee chairmen and -women and can use those appointments to make sure allies stifle certain bills at the committee level. Finally, they control the order of bills being introduced to the floor. Legislation that doesn’t enjoy leadership support faces a significant and often insurmountable uphill battle just to be heard.
House Democrats have an opportunity to weigh in on the Republicans’ selections on the first day of the 2019 Legislative session. Though leadership was chosen in caucus, the full House can vote on approval of the speaker and speaker pro tempore positions, and the Democrats can field a challenger if they choose. That option hasn’t been exercised since 2001, according to research compiled by the Legislative Service Office and provided to WyoFile by Connolly.
This year, however, Connolly informed her Republican colleagues by letter that the Democrats would be exercising their right to a roll call vote. “As the minority party we want our voice our heard,” she said.
Connolly declined to say whether the Democrats would support Harshman’s reelection to Speaker, though they have often aligned with him in opposition to steep education cuts originating in the Senate. “We will over the next six weeks consider very carefully that first day,” she said.
If the Republicans chose a Speaker unacceptable to Democrats, the minority party could, theoretically, align with moderate Republicans to sway the roll call vote.
House headed moderate?
The last two legislative sessions have seen intra-party battles between Republicans concerned primarily with fiscal issues and those advancing a more socially conservative agenda and seeking to drastically limit the state’s government. Though such battles are not likely to go away, the decisions made Saturday suggest that moderate Republicans still have a majority in the House.
Harshman’s reelection is evidence that a majority of House Republicans support the budget vision he formulated in 2018 — more reliance on the state’s trust funds in lieu of the steep education cuts supported by the Senate — Sommers said. Harshman defeated Rep. David Miller, the current House majority floor leader, on Saturday, according to lawmakers.
“I believe those of us in the House … we feel that Harshman is best suited to move us forward in Wyoming,” Sommers said. “He still has a vision of some of where we can go and what items we can look at and I think just having that grasp [of the budget] is critical.”
