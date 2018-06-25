If you spend any time with Mary Mountain talking about Edward and Jane Ivinson, she’ll probably mention her favorite Jane Ivinson quote at some point.
Jane, who together with her husband, Edward, was one of Laramie’s first citizens, wrote in her journal a reflection on her arrival in 1868: “One of my former ambitions has been to have a field to labor in, where help was needed and unlimited good could be done, and I realized that I know I had reached that place.”
Edward and Jane Ivinson established Laramie’s earliest social organizations and built lasting civic infrastructure. Mountain labors in Laramie in the same way, drawing from a range of skills and experiences to strengthen its social ties, volunteering where help is needed and preserving its landmarks. As such, Mountain was selected as the 74th winner of the Community Service Award, given annually by the Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang. She was honored during a banquet Saturday at the Holiday Inn.
“I’m honored and humbled,” Mountain said. “There are so many people that deserve this as well.”
Like the Ivinsons, Mountain arrived in Laramie with a set of skills and experiences she was willing to put to use to better the community.
She grew up as the oldest of eight siblings, moving around the country because of her father’s jobs with Boeing and NASA.
She recalls watching her mother struggle with depression, an experience she described as “transforming” for her and her siblings.
“Many of us kids went into the helping professions as a result, and we all have hearts for caring for others,” Mountain said. “She was responsible for some loving hands reaching into the world where they have been needed.”
Mountain began her college career studying theater and communications. At the same time, she worked her way up to department manager at Nordstrom’s and helped design a shop for career women.
Later in Laramie, Mountain would share details from those years with students at Climb Wyoming, a program for single mothers.
“No matter what your circumstances, you can step up,” she said. “It was because I chose a different path.”
Mountain moved to Colorado in the early 1970s and was living in Vail, Colorado, when she met her husband, Bob, who worked on rangelands management for the U.S. Forest Service.
His career took them to South Dakota, Oregon, Colorado and across Wyoming before they ended up in Laramie. Their household included two biological children and three foster children.
While living in Oregon, Mountain returned to higher education, focusing on therapeutic rehabilitation with special needs populations.
When they arrived in Laramie, they expected to stay 15 months. That was more than 20 years ago, after a proposed move to Fort Collins, Colorado, with the Forest Service was cancelled.
Mountain began volunteering at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, then at the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion in 1998, where she led tours, helped with events and served on the board of directors.
Other community groups she’s been involved with include Soroptimists, Zonta Club of Laramie, Laramie Senior Housing, The Unexpected Company and PEO, among others.
“I just pitch in wherever anybody needs me,” she said.
The Laramie Plains Museum owns the Ivinson Mansion, which was built by the Ivinsons in 1892. Alice Hardie Stevens, one of the founders of the Laramie Plains Museum Association in 1966, led a community effort to save the house from demolition in the early 1970s.
Dan Nelson, who preceded Mountain as the museum’s executive director, recalled leading museum tours for $2 a person during his earliest days, with participants wearing hard hats and using flashlights. When Mountain joined the organization, the lights were on, but it was operating on a very tight budget.
“When Mary Mountain came along, it exploded,” Nelson said.
She helped with restoring the mansion, expanding the gift shop, increasing income, growing the rental business at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center and polishing the museum’s professionalism, he said.
“I’ve never seen anything that she’s involved with not succeed 110 percent,” Nelson said.
Nelson decided to retire in 2006 once he had assurance Mountain would succeed him as executive director.
He described her as a leader who could raise money, run the operation on a budget and still pitch in to clean the center between events.
“She’s not afraid of getting her hands dirty and get right in there no matter what needs to be done,” he said.
Mountain said she was able to bring a variety of skills to the museum as a volunteer, which is one reason they’re valuable to any organization.
“Nonprofits live on volunteers,” she said.
The museum has almost 150 of its own at the moment, ranging from retirees to junior docents. According to longtime volunteer Germaine St. John, one of Mountain’s strengths is her ability to recognize and appreciate the efforts of others.
“She just knows how to motivate and appreciate whatever you do,” she said.
St. John was traveling with her husband when they came across a senior theater group in Arizona. They brought the idea back to Laramie as a way to raise money for the mansion and museum.
“They didn’t have any money, so everybody was trying to come up with ways in which we could come up with a few dollars to do a few things,” she said.
In 2005, St. John recruited a group of women, including Mountain, to get The Unexpected Company senior theater group going, and they sold out their first show in three days. Since then, they’ve produced 24 shows and donated about $80,000 to the museum.
St. John said the museum has benefitted from the great variety and number of volunteers that have grown the organization, with Mountain’s leadership at the front.
“I don’t think I have ever had the privilege of working with anyone that is so appreciative, not only for me but for everybody else,” she said.
Charlotte Davis has worked alongside Mountain through Zonta, and she praised Mountain’s ability to get things done.
“Mary is the spark that makes a difference in every committee or project she undertakes,” Davis said.
In an earlier interview, Mountain praised the work of the museum board for a series of financial decisions in recent years that allowed the organization to undertake an expansion of the Alice Hardie Stevens Center.
In 1921, Edward Ivinson donated the mansion and grounds to the Episcopal Missionary District of Wyoming, which used it as a boarding school for girls. Virginia Cottage was built in 1924 and used as a gymnasium, stage and dormitory. It was later renamed in honor of Stevens.
While the Ivinson Mansion itself is on the National Register of Historic Places, the Alice Hardie Stevens Center can be renovated because of its role in supporting museum operations.
The 6,400-square-foot expansion started in the fall, and the main floor was completed this spring in time to be used for summer weddings. Work will continue through the fall on a new stage and a basement with climate-controlled storage.
The center provides an important income source for the museum, and it now has room for more than 250 people. Mountain said she hopes the museum will be on solid financial footing because of its expanded revenue streams, which also include two rental condos.
“When I leave here, I want that museum to be taken care of,” she said.
Mountain, she said, also envisions the expansion as a way to continue the legacy of the Ivinsons.
“I think that Jane and Edward would be very happy that we have a future plan,” she said.
Nelson said Mountain will leave a legacy of her own.
“She had a vision and those visions have been coming true for her, and for the benefit of Laramie,” he said.
