CHEYENNE – State Treasurer Mark Gordon has won the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary.
Gordon beat out five other candidates Tuesday, including GOP megadonor Foster Friess and Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, both of whom had been close to the front in recent polls.
Gordon hopes to replace current Republican Gov. Matt Mead, who was prevented from seeking re-election by term limits. Gordon was appointed to serve as Wyoming’s treasurer in 2012 after the death of Joseph Meyer. Two years later, he was elected to the position.
“Tonight, Wyoming people spoke loud and clear. They saw through the anonymous attacks and out-of-state attempts to influence this race. They spoke up for Wyoming,” Gordon said in a statement after the race was called. “Tomorrow, we will continue forward with our campaign toward the general election. I’ll keep meeting with Wyoming folks across the state and working for each and every vote. There’s still a big race ahead, and I’m taking nothing for granted.”
With 252 out of 482 precincts reporting, Gordon had garnered 14,651 votes, Friess received 12,770 votes, Hageman received 10,985 votes, Cheyenne businessman Sam Galeotos received 5,804 votes and Taylor Haynes came in last with 2,993 votes.
“I would have preferred the (results) were different, but they are what they are,” Hageman said.
“I feel very good about what we were able to do in Wyoming. It was an exciting race, it was a fantastic campaign. My volunteers are second to none.
“I don’t know if I can answer (if I’ll run again in the future) right now. We had a lot of momentum; we definitely had a lot of money thrown at me from the other side, three different candidates with a lot of money. We ran a grassroots campaign, and we did outperform the polls. I was pleased with what we were able to do with the resources we had, and we really connected to people.”
Gordon now faces Democrat Mary Throne of Cheyenne, the former state representative for House District 11 and House minority leader, in the general election.
With 252 of the 482 precincts reporting, Throne got 4,725 votes, compared to Kenneth Casner’s 520 votes, Rex Wilde’s 578 votes and Michael Allen Green’s 1,370 votes.
“I’ve been running a general election race from the beginning because it’s not about party loyalty, it’s about being honest with the voters and telling them what I’m going to do for the state of Wyoming,” Throne said. “I congratulate Mark on his win. This is Wyoming, so we’ve known each other for a long time. But what I’m committed to, and what I hope Mark is committed to, is a vigorous civil debate on the issues and on our different visions for Wyoming.
“I’ve articulated a clear vision for Wyoming to get rid of its boom-and-bust cycles, and that’s what I’ll be talking about with the voters.”
The Republican race not only drew a large number of candidates seeking to replace Mead, but substantial campaign cash from outside donors and from the candidates themselves. More than $7.9 million was raised by candidates vying to take up residence in the governor’s mansion. Friess, a Republican megadonor from Jackson, alone wrote himself more than $2.4 million in checks for his campaign.
The race also drew outside endorsements, focused on Friess. Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted an endorsement of Friess, saying in the post that he encouraged Wyomingites to get out and vote and stating Friess is “Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets.”
Friess had previously received endorsements from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.
